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Clarksville Police Investigate Domestic-Related Shooting on Samantha Lane

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By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – At approximately 10:17am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Samantha Lane.

Tylertown Road is currently shut down between Samantha Lane and Clarksville Fire Rescue Station 11, with traffic being diverted onto Roscommon Way. The road was reopened at 11:36am.

All individuals involved are cooperating with officers. At this time, there is no threat to the public.

This appears to be a domestic-related incident, but it remains an active investigation, and no additional details are available for release. An adult female was shot during the incident; however, her condition is unknown at this time.

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