TDOT Reports 16 Deaths, Hundreds Injured in Work Zone Crashes Across Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is joining states nationwide to ask motorists to Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 20th-24th) to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones. This year’s theme is “Safe Actions Save Lives.”

“Work zone safety is a shared responsibility, whether behind the wheel or working on the side of the road,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. “We engineer our roads to be as safe as possible, but no amount of engineering can change driver behavior. 113 TDOT workers have been killed in work zones. One is too many. Let’s work together to ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

Last year in Tennessee, there were 2,432 total crashes, 607 with injuries, and 16 people died in work zone crashes. So far this year, there have been 35 incidents in which drivers have crashed into TDOT equipment and vehicles, including HELP Trucks. These are secondary work zones where our HELP patrols and other first responders assist motorists. TDOT now has even more HELP trucks serving Tennesseans through its expansion into rural areas.

The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include major interstate widening projects, repaving, and litter pickup. Motorists will encounter work zones across the state. All this week, TDOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs will display work zone safety messages on the interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Prominent buildings and bridges will be lit orange across the state, and 113 barrels, one for each worker killed, will be on display in each region:

Region 1: I-640 East near Exit 1, Knoxville

I-640 East near Exit 1, Knoxville Region 2: I-75 NB at Exit 9, Chattanooga

I-75 NB at Exit 9, Chattanooga Region 3: 6601 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

6601 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville Region 4: 601 Benchmark Place, Jackson

This Wednesday, April 22nd, is “Wear Orange Day.” Please show your support for National Work Zone Awareness by wearing orange and tagging @myTDOT on social media. Follow @myTDOT on Facebook, X, and Instagram as we post photos, infographics, and videos to raise awareness of the importance of driving safely and undistracted, especially in work zones.

After losing three employees in just eight months in 2016, TDOT launched the Work with Us—Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign in 2017 to raise awareness of the importance of safety in work zones year-round. To learn more about the campaign, see answers to frequently asked questions about work zones, and take the Work with Us pledge, click on the Work with Us link below.

Do your part to keep yourself and TDOT road workers safe – check TDOT SmartWay in advance and Know BEFORE You Go, secure your phone in a hands-free device, and Work With Us by moving over and slowing down when you see vehicles with flashing lights.