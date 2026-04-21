Clarksville Obituary: Donald Harrison

Clarksville, TN – Donald Harrison, age 76, of Cunningham, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18th, 2026. He was lovingly known as “Donnie”.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donnie entered this life on January 20th, 1950 in Clarksville, TN to the late Charles Oakley Harrison and Virginia Brake Harrison. As a graduate of Austin Peay State University, Donnie earned his Bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance. During his time at APSU, he proudly played as a catcher on the baseball team, contributing to the historic 1971 Ohio Valley Conference Championship — the very first time the university claimed this title.

Following his collegiate accomplishments, Donnie embarked on a professional career with Morgan Contractors, where he excelled as a field manager and mechanic. His faith played an important role in his life. He served as a Deacon for Hilldale Church of Christ, an Elder for Shiloh Church of Christ, and, most recently, attended Vanleer Church of Christ. Beyond his professional and spiritual endeavors, Donnie was an avid fisherman, enjoyed a good round of golf, and loved gardening. His greatest role of all, was that of “Grandaddy”. He always enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s sporting events and cheering them on.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 53 years, Brenda Harrison; daughters, Sandi Black (James), Cindy Davis (Monte), and Tammi Schneiderman (Todd); twin brother, Ronnie Harrison, siblings, Chuck Harrison (Kim), and Diane Bryant (John); grandchildren, Kayla Candler (Micah), Gracie Cunningham (Casen), Tate Black, Oakley Black, Bret Link, Haley Greenwell, Hunter Greenwell, Blake Greenwell, Brady Schneiderman, Harper Schneiderman, and Laney Schneiderman; great-grandchildren, Ellie James Candler, Miley Jo Black, Finn Candler, and Tatum Black.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Gentiva Hospice and Donnie’s caretakers, Jessica Claggett and Barbara Christy. Their love and care were instrumental in Donnie’s life.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com