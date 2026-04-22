Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in Seventh at ASUN Championship, Patton Samuels Two Off Lead

Valdosta, GA – With birdies on two of his final three holes, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Patton Samuels shot three-under 69 and is in second place after two rounds at the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Wednesday, with the Governors in seventh place after shooting three-over 291 in the second round at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

With a score of four-over 580, Austin Peay State University is two shots behind sixth-place Central Arkansas and three shots behind fifth-place North Florida. Florida Gulf Coast leads the ASUN Championship with a score of 12-under 564.

Samuels is tied for second place with Eastern Kentucky’s Anders Larson with a score of eight-under 136; they are two shots behind Florida Gulf Coast’s Sebastian Gamboa, who is the individual leader with a score of 10-under 134. Samuels leads the field in par-four scoring at six-under par and is tied for the lead in par-three scoring at two-under par; he also is tied for second in the tournament with 11 birdies.

John Mark Mills posted the second-best round by a Governor in the second round, shooting even-par 72 to pick up 20 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 33rd with a score of five-over 149.

Zach Olsen and Jack Dyer provided the final counting scores for the APSU Govs, with both shooting three-over 75. Olsen is tied for 22nd with a score of two-over 146, and Dyer is tied for 33rd with a score of five-over 149 after 36 holes.

Finally, Jackson Wise, who was subbed into the lineup for Parker Elkins prior to the second round, shot an 81 in his first-ever round at the ASUN Men’s Golf Championship.

The second round of the ASUN Men’s Golf Championship tees off on Thursday at 7:00am CT with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Queens and North Alabama for the second round and tees off on hole No. 10. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.