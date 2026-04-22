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Black Cat Plant Shop Announces Grand Opening in Sango May 1st, Clarksville’s Green Scene Gets a Glow-Up

Get ready to Party with your Plants!

News Staff
By News Staff
Black Cat Plant Shop owner Kimberly Wallace
Black Cat Plant Shop owner Kimberly Wallace

Black Cat Plant ShopClarksville, TN – Black Cat Plant Shop is thrilled to announce its official Grand Opening on May 1st, 2026, bringing a fresh, edgy, and high-vibe botanical experience to the heart of Sango. Located at 2670 Madison Street, Suite J, Black Cat is set to become the city’s premier destination for all things green.

More than just a retail space, Black Cat Plant Shop is a curated “one-stop shop” designed for the community. Whether you are a first-time “plant parent” looking for a resilient new friend or a seasoned collector hunting for rare, hard-to-find gems, the shop offers an unmatched selection of vibrant favorites and rare finds.

Beyond the foliage, customers will find a stylish inventory of pots and accessories to complete any collection.

The shop is led by a familiar face in the local community. Kimberly Wallace brings over 23 years of experience in professional care and service to Clarksville and the surrounding areas, ensuring that every guest receives expert advice alongside their new greenery.

Plants you can trust — Black Cat Plant Shop has been granted a Plant Dealer License from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, ensuring it is legally certified to provide healthy plants, potting soil, pest management, and fertilizer.

“We wanted to create a space that feels like a true plant party,” says Wallace. “It’s all about the vibes, the selection, and providing professional-grade expertise at a price point that works for everyone. The shop is curated with the Clarksville community in mind, blending an edgy aesthetic with a welcoming, professional atmosphere.”

Black Cat Plant Shop
Black Cat Plant Shop

Mark your calendar for an exciting grand opening on May 1st, 2026, at 2670 Madison Street, Suite J, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Black Cat Plant Shop is bringing a fresh, vibrant energy to Sango with a large inventory of plants, expert styling tips, and some of the best plant vibes in the state. From the moment you walk through the doors, you’ll discover a new standard for plant shopping and see why Black Cat Plant Shop is already becoming the talk of the town.

About Black Cat Plant Shop

Black Cat Plant Shop Store Front
Black Cat Plant Shop Store Front

Black Cat Plant Shop is Clarksville’s premier plant boutique, specializing in a wide variety of indoor plants, stylish pottery, and essential accessories. Focused on service, selection, and community, Black Cat provides a thoughtful shopping experience for plant lovers of all skill levels.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/blackcatplantshop

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