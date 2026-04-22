Clarksville Obituary: Deborah Ann Griffith

Clarksville, TN – Deborah Ann Griffith, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, April 16th, 2026.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am on Friday, April 24th, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Chapel. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00am to 10:30am at the church. A Rosary will begin at 10:30am.

Debbie entered this life on April 24th, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Donald Berry and Barbara Stock Berry. She was a devoted wife and mother, spending her years raising and caring for her family. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and devout Kansas City Chiefs fan. Debbie enjoyed gardening, trying new restaurants, shopping, antiquing and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Avery Griffith.

Survivors include her children, Patrick Malotte (Jenna), Karl Griffith (Shanta), Jeffery Malotte (Cathie), Robert Griffith (Heather), and Clayton Paul Griffith (Jordan); siblings, Julia Hollars, Charlene Berry, Barbara Weed (Byron), Chrissy Fitzpatrick, Mark Berry, Stephen Berry, and Eric Berry. Debbie also leaves behind several grandchildren to include, Jessica Anderson (Matt), Joseph Griffith (Ashley), Jacob Griffith (Macy), Josh Griffith (Belle), Karl Alexander Griffith, and Nyla Griffith, Riley Malotte, Zoey Malotte, Maddy Malotte, Logan Malotte, Steven Malotte, Lucas Malotte, Merigold Griffith, Aerie Griffith, Amelia Griffith, and Sawyer Griffith, several great-grandchildren, and close family friend, Cole Boggs.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com