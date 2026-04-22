Clarksville Obituary: Deborah Ann Griffith

Clarksville, TN – Deborah Ann Griffith, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, April 16th, 2026.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am on Friday, April 24th, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Chapel. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00am to 10:30am at the church. A Rosary will begin at 10:30am.
Debbie entered this life on April 24th, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Donald Berry and Barbara Stock Berry. She was a devoted wife and mother, spending her years raising and caring for her family. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and devout Kansas City Chiefs fan. Debbie enjoyed gardening, trying new restaurants, shopping, antiquing and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Avery Griffith.
Survivors include her children, Patrick Malotte (Jenna), Karl Griffith (Shanta), Jeffery Malotte (Cathie), Robert Griffith (Heather), and Clayton Paul Griffith (Jordan); siblings, Julia Hollars, Charlene Berry, Barbara Weed (Byron), Chrissy Fitzpatrick, Mark Berry, Stephen Berry, and Eric Berry. Debbie also leaves behind several grandchildren to include, Jessica Anderson (Matt), Joseph Griffith (Ashley), Jacob Griffith (Macy), Josh Griffith (Belle), Karl Alexander Griffith, and Nyla Griffith, Riley Malotte, Zoey Malotte, Maddy Malotte, Logan Malotte, Steven Malotte, Lucas Malotte, Merigold Griffith, Aerie Griffith, Amelia Griffith, and Sawyer Griffith, several great-grandchildren, and close family friend, Cole Boggs.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com