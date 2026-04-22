Clarksville Obituary: Randy Lee Kirkham

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Randy Lee Kirkham, 57, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, April 27th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00am until the hour of service.
Randy was born on August 1st, 1968 in Pocatello, Idaho to Gary Kirkham and Janice Newsom. He passed away on April 19th, 2026. Randy enjoyed working on old cars and had a strong interest in computers. He often downloaded movies onto thumb drives to share with others, something many people appreciated. Randy served in the Army and the National Guard as a Chinook mechanic. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Kirkham. Randy is survived by his children, Robert (Abby) Parrott and Johnathan (Sydney) Parrott, 6 grandchildren, siblings, Mike Kirkham, Clinton Johnston, Danika (Giulio) DeGiulio, and Whitney Newsom, many nieces and nephews, and mother of his stepchildren, former wife, and caregiver, Leasa Beard.
Please visit www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com