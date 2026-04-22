Clarksville Obituary: Randy Lee Kirkham

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Randy Lee Kirkham, 57, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, April 27th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Randy was born on August 1st, 1968 in Pocatello, Idaho to Gary Kirkham and Janice Newsom. He passed away on April 19th, 2026. Randy enjoyed working on old cars and had a strong interest in computers. He often downloaded movies onto thumb drives to share with others, something many people appreciated. Randy served in the Army and the National Guard as a Chinook mechanic. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Kirkham. Randy is survived by his children, Robert (Abby) Parrott and Johnathan (Sydney) Parrott, 6 grandchildren, siblings, Mike Kirkham, Clinton Johnston, Danika (Giulio) DeGiulio, and Whitney Newsom, many nieces and nephews, and mother of his stepchildren, former wife, and caregiver, Leasa Beard.

Please visit www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.