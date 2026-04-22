Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club Hosts 2026 Memorial Show Benefiting Children’s Hospital NICU

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club is gearing up for a special day of nostalgia, community, and giving as it hosts the annual Linda Crisafulli Memorial Antique Tractor and Engine Show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026. The event runs from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Hilltop Supermarket.

This heartfelt event honors the memory of Linda Crisafulli, a devoted club member for more than a decade and a retired nurse from the Vanderbilt NICU. Linda dedicated her life to caring for premature and critically ill newborns—the most fragile patients—and her compassion continues to inspire even after her passing in 2024.

Families are invited to come out and enjoy a fun-filled day featuring classic antique tractors and engines, great food like hamburgers and hotdogs, and plenty of activities for kids. It’s a chance to connect with neighbors, share stories, and celebrate a cherished piece of agricultural history.

More importantly, the event carries on Linda’s legacy by supporting a meaningful cause. All donations and proceeds from food sales will benefit the neonatal intensive care unit at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Bring the whole family, enjoy the sights and sounds of vintage machinery, and be part of a community coming together for a truly special purpose.

About the Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club

The Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club is dedicated to preserving the past through a shared passion for antique tractors, vintage engines, and steam traction engines. Bringing together enthusiasts of all ages, the club celebrates agricultural heritage, promotes hands-on learning, and keeps the history of early machinery alive for future generations through events, exhibits, and community involvement.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.