APSU Beach Volleyball Season Ends with 3-0 Defeat to North Alabama

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team concluded its 2026 season with a 3-0 loss to North Alabama in its second game of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship, Thursday, at John Hunt Park.

Austin Peay State University’s No. 2 pairing of Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope dropped a 21-16 first set before falling in an extended, 22-20 decision. Alyson Cooper and Sage Raby then fell in a pair of sets, while Jordyn Beneteau and Addi Hultquist fell 24-22 in their opening set before dropping a 21-14, second-set match.

With the result decision, Grace Austin and Isabella Russell’s match from the No. 1 court was left unfinished, with the duo splitting a pair of 21-19 frames, while the Govs’ No. 5 pairing of Emma Loiars and Cammi Missig won the second set, 21-16 after dropping a 21-13 first set.

Austin Peay State University beach volleyball now turns its attention to the offseason. For offseason news and updated follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Results: Austin Peay vs. North Alabama

North Alabama 3, Austin Peay 0