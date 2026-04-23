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APSU Beach Volleyball Season Ends with 3-0 Defeat to North Alabama

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Falls to North Alabama, Ends 2026 Season at ASUN Championship. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Falls to North Alabama, Ends 2026 Season at ASUN Championship. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballHuntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team concluded its 2026 season with a 3-0 loss to North Alabama in its second game of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship, Thursday, at John Hunt Park.

Austin Peay State University’s No. 2 pairing of Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope dropped a 21-16 first set before falling in an extended, 22-20 decision. Alyson Cooper and Sage Raby then fell in a pair of sets, while Jordyn Beneteau and Addi Hultquist fell 24-22 in their opening set before dropping a 21-14, second-set match.

With the result decision, Grace Austin and Isabella Russell’s match from the No. 1 court was left unfinished, with the duo splitting a pair of 21-19 frames, while the Govs’ No. 5 pairing of Emma Loiars and Cammi Missig won the second set, 21-16 after dropping a 21-13 first set. 

Austin Peay State University beach volleyball now turns its attention to the offseason. For offseason news and updated follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Results: Austin Peay vs. North Alabama

North Alabama 3, Austin Peay 0

  1. Audrey Gauthier/Selma Robinson vs. Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU), 19-21, 21-19, 0-0 unfinished
  2.  Paige Griner/Sarah Larkin Lewis(UNA) def. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU), 21-16, 22-20
  3.  Jennah Atchley/Brooke Bolden(UNA) def. Alyson Cooper/Sage Raby (APSU), 21-15, 21-7
  4. Gaby Harnden/Emma White(UNA) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Addi Hultquist (APSU), 24-22, 21-14
  5.  Lucy Wedding/Mabrey Whitehead (UNA) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig(APSU), 13-21, 21-16, 0-0 unfinished
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