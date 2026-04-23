Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Ends ASUN Tournament in Ninth, Patton Samuels Finishes Third

Valdosta, GA – Led by a third-place finish from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team finished tied for ninth place with a score of 13-over 877 at the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Thursday, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University shot nine-over 297 in the third round and finished tied for ninth with Queens. The Governors finished four shots behind North Alabama and Jacksonville, who tied for seventh, and eight shots behind sixth-place Central Arkansas. Florida Gulf Coast won the ASUN Championship with a score of 15-under 849, while the Eagles’ Sebastian Gamboa was the individual medalist with a score of 12-under 204.

Samuels shot even-par 72 in the third round, finishing tied for third with a score of eight-under 208 and earning 2026 ASUN Men’s Golf All-Tournament Team honors. Samuels finished the tournament second in the field in par-four scoring at five-under par and tied third in the field with 15 birdies.

Jack Dyer carded three birdies and shot one-under 71 in the final round, picking up seven spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 26th with a score of four-over 220. Zach also shot three-over 75 in the third round and finished tied for 30th with a score of five-over 220.

John Mark Mills and Parker Elkins, who was subbed back into the lineup for Jackson Wise in the third round, both shot seven-over 79 in the final round. Mills finished the tournament tied for 48th with a score of 12-over 228.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.