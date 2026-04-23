Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Peachers Mill Road Water Outage, Lane Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Peachers Mill Road and has turned off water service from 907 to 943 Peachers Mill Road. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the repair.

The northbound lane of Peachers Mill Road is also closed between Carter Road and Broadmore Drive and traffic will shift to the center lane while the work is underway. Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic delays.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair, restoring water service and reopening the lane by approximately 12:00pm.