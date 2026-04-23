Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 23rd–27th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a warm and mostly pleasant start to the forecast period before a more active weather pattern brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend and early next week.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees, creating ideal outdoor conditions, while the afternoon sees a steady south-southwest breeze between 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Conditions remain calm Thursday night as mostly clear skies settle in, with temperatures dipping to around 62 degrees and a light south wind near 5 mph.

Friday starts off partly sunny, but the afternoon turns more unsettled as showers and possible thunderstorms develop after 1:00pm, with a high near 81 degrees and gusty south-southwest winds up to 20 mph. Rain chances increase to 60 percent.

Storm activity becomes more widespread Friday night, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms with a low around 61 degrees and a 90 percent chance of precipitation under light west-southwest winds.

Saturday features lingering unsettled weather, beginning with a chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, followed by additional scattered activity through the afternoon, as temperatures reach near 79 degrees with shifting winds becoming north-northeast later in the day.

Skies begin to clear Saturday night, offering mostly calm and cooler conditions with a low around 56 degrees as winds become light and variable.

Sunday brings a return to mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees, though a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms develops after 1:00pm with light east-southeast winds.

Cloud cover increases Sunday night with a 30 percent chance of showers after 1:00am, as temperatures settle around 62 degrees with light winds continuing from the southeast.

Monday turns more active once again, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning becoming more likely in the afternoon hours, as highs reach near 81 degrees and rain chances climb to 60 percent.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue Monday night, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation and a low around 59 degrees, ending the period on a wet note.

Overall, the Clarksville-Montgomery County area will experience a mix of sunshine and storm chances over the coming days, with the most impactful weather expected Friday night and again into early next week.