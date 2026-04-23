Clarksville Obituary: Betty Joyce Parsons Thacker

Clarksville, TN – Betty Joyce Parsons Thacker, 84, passed on April 14th, 2026. She was born on November 27th, 1941 the daughter of the late Cleo W. Parsons and Anise L. Parsons. She retired from Western State Hospital.

She was a member Mt. Carmel Methodist Church. She’s preceded in death by her husband, Elvis L. Thacker, daughter, Betty Joyce Crum Garland, brother, Bronnie Ray Parsons, sisters, Judy, L Mosby, Sandy Donovan, and Geraldine Stewart.

She is survived by her son, Freddie (Andrea) Crum, Jr., grandchildren, Keisha McConnell and Jessica Lord, great grandchildren, Hannah Crum, Keyla Crum, Ashtyn Kennedy, Adelyn, Lord, Emerie Lord, and Madison Lord, a very loved niece Heather (Phillip) Sumpter, and birth daughter, Carolyn Leigh Chauncey.

In keeping with Betty’s wishes there will be no services.

Please visit Betty’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.