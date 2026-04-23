Nashville Sounds Drop 9-4 Game to Charlotte Knights Despite Multi-Hit Performances

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds fell to the Charlotte Knights with a 9-4 loss at Truist Park as two grand slams led the way for the Knights despite four Sounds earning multi-hit nights and Tyler Black extending his hit streak to nine games.

With the second game under way of this week’s series, major league rehabber Quinn Priester got into trouble immediately in the opening frame as he walked three-of-six batters and hit Oliver Dunn as a run scored through on a walk. Priester was replaced for Peter Strzelecki with two outs in the inning, but LaMonte Wade Jr. crushed a grand slam to right field and opened the score up 5-0 in favor of the Knights.

The Sounds answered back in the top of the second inning as Brock Wilken drew a lead-off walk. After two Sounds struck out in back-to-back at-bats, Eddys Leonard and Freddy Zamora drew the second and third walks of the frame to load the bases, then Jacob Hurtubise drilled an infield single to third and scored Wilken cutting the Knights lead to 5-1. Charlotte grew the lead once again in the bottom of the second as three straight singles loaded the bases. Then, the Knights drilled their second grand slam of the evening to right field and the lead went back up 9-1.

Thomas Pannone entered the game for Strzelecki and recorded two scoreless innings on one hit, including a 1-2-3 third while the Sounds tacked on two unanswered runs in the top of the fifth inning as Tyler Black got the frame going with a one-out single and extended his hit streak to nine games. After Wilken reached base on a fielding error and Luis Lara struck out swinging, Jeferson Quero and Leonard hit back-to-back RBI-singles which crossed Black and Wilken for the 9-3 deficit still in favor of the Knights.

Pannone, rehabber Craig Yoho and newly-acquired Junior Fernández tossed six combined scoreless innings as Pannone tossed a stellar 3.2 innings, striking out three in the process while Yoho entered the game in the bottom of the sixth and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings on one hit and added a strikeout of his own as well.

Fernández worked a scoreless eighth as he added a 1-2-3 frame and two punchouts in the process while the Sounds had one more opportunity in the top of the ninth inning to produce more runs but were shut down with a strikeout, groundout and a lineout to end the game in a 9-4 final.

The seven-game series will continue on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:04pm CT.