Senator Marsha Blackburn Highlights Growing Support for TRUMP AMERICA AI Act

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) announced growing support for the discussion draft she released last month of her TRUMP AMERICA AI Act from key conservative leaders and advocates for the creative community, protecting kids online, and responsible AI innovation. This legislative proposal would address the six key objectives outlined in President Trump’s national AI framework to protect children, creators, and communities and prevent censorship.

“President Trump’s AI framework rightfully calls on Congress to create one rulebook for AI that protects children, safeguards American communities, supports creators, prevents censorship, enables innovation, and develops an AI-ready workforce,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Now, it’s Congress’ turn to develop the White House framework into legislation that can pass both the House and Senate so that we can codify President Trump’s agenda, protect Americans, and unleash AI innovation. The TRUMP AMERICA AI Act would accomplish the goals President Trump outlined in his framework, and we are thrilled to have the support of a broad swath of leaders, advocates, and industry experts who want to see Congress empower innovators and establish overdue AI guardrails,” Senator Blackburn stated.

What They Are Saying

Senator Blackburn’s TRUMP AMERICA AI Act is supported by the AI Policy Network, Alliance for a Better Future, Alliance for Secure AI, American Society for Collective Rights Licensing (ASCRL), Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI), Article III Project, Authors Guild, Broadcast Music Inc (BMI), Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, Copyright Alliance, CreativeFuture, Digital Progress Institute, Encode AI, Enough is Enough, Former FBI Agent and Cybersecurity Expert John Iannarelli, Institute for Family Studies, Motion Picture Association (MPA), Nashville Songwriters Association International, National Music Publishers’ Association, NewsMedia Alliance, ParentsSOS, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Wired Human, and more.

“Recent breakthroughs in AI, combined with unprecedented commercial investments, have opened potential pathways to develop AI superintelligence – AI systems that drastically exceed human cognitive performance and capabilities along all dimensions. Senator Blackburn has recognized the urgent need to strengthen the ability of the Department of Energy to test and evaluate the most advanced AI systems for strategic risks. The TRUMP AMERICA AI Act enhances and encourages accountability in AI development with provisions to collect data on adverse AI incidents, such as loss-of-control scenarios and weaponization by adversaries. It permanently authorizes the Center for AI Standards and Innovation and creates AI testbeds to develop safeguards and accelerate the development and adoption of national standards for artificial intelligence. The United States leads the world in AI. This legislation extends our competitive advantage while preparing for AI systems of unprecedented scope and capability,” said Daniel Colson, Executive Director of the AI Policy Network.

“The Alliance for a Better Future stands for an unapologetically American vision of AI — one that honors human dignity, enforces real guardrails, and wins the race for AI leadership without surrendering our children or our sovereignty. Sen. Blackburn’s TRUMP AMERICA AI ACT meets that moment. It is the most thoughtful and complete proposal yet to command the broad coalition a national standard requires, and it handles difficult issues like preemption with care and thoughtfulness. A national standard worth passing must balance protection with national interest. This is the strongest foundation Congress has produced to build on,” said Janet Kelly, CEO of Alliance for a Better Future, and Tim Estes, Chairman of Alliance for a Better Future.

“Senator Blackburn’s TRUMP AMERICA AI Act is a serious and meaningful comprehensive federal AI framework that appropriately meets the moment. Its provisions on model evaluation, accountability, and workforce impact are a strong starting point for bipartisan negotiation on the safeguards Americans deserve, and we look forward to working with Senator Blackburn and her colleagues to strengthen it as it moves through the legislative process,” said Brendan Steinhauser, CEO of the Alliance for Secure AI.

“ASCRL strongly supports the bill’s clear affirmation that creators must have control over how their works are used in AI systems. This is an important and necessary step toward ensuring that innovation in artificial intelligence proceeds on a lawful and sustainable foundation,” said James Silverberg, CEO of ASCRL.

“The Trump AMERICA AI Act offers a federal framework for AI policy that prioritizes the urgent issues families and workers are facing at a moment of rapid technological change. It’s a rulebook that puts people first and sets America’s tech sector up for success. If we want America to lead, we need rules of the road that build public trust in adopting AI, expand America’s pipeline for innovation, and put the U.S. at the cutting edge of reliable and trustworthy AI,” said Brad Carson, President of ARI.

“Senator Marsha Blackburn’s TRUMP AMERICA AI Act is a major MAGA victory that follows President Trump’s leadership in putting America first in the AI race while protecting our values and our freedoms. This bill protects the Four C’s: children, conservatives, communities, and creators. This bill finally forces Big Tech to build in real guardrails… It pushes back on blue-state speech policing and bias mandates, ensuring AI isn’t weaponized to silence lawful viewpoints. It prioritizes American workers and infrastructure… Finally, the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act establishes national rules on training data, deepfakes, and AI-generated knockoffs so artists, writers, and innovators get paid and protected. President Trump’s executive order set the national policy: end the 50-state patchwork, stop coercive ‘algorithmic discrimination’ mandates that force false outputs, and preempt unlawful state overreach. Senator Blackburn’s bill puts that vision into action… This is how we make America the global leader in AI: a single, constitutional framework that unleashes our entrepreneurs, safeguards our rights, and serves our people. President Trump is leading. Senator Blackburn is delivering. Congress should pass the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act and keep America great, and first, in AI,” said Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project.

“The Authors Guild welcomes the publication of the new artificial intelligence discussion draft by Senator Marsha Blackburn… This bill text underscores the urgency of establishing clear, enforceable rules for AI development that both promote innovation and protect the human creators whose works make that innovation possible… We encourage Congress to advance Sen. Blackburn’s legislation, which provides the clarity and legal certainty necessary to support both innovation and creativity. The Authors Guild stands ready to work with policymakers to ensure that the next phase of AI development reflects America’s core values: respect for the rule of law and the rights of creators, and a commitment to innovation that benefits everyone,” said the Authors Guild.

“Big Tech would like us to believe we need to choose between preserving America’s leadership in the AI race and protecting creators. Senator Blackburn understands both can be accomplished, as reflected in her ongoing efforts to craft an AI policy that allows American companies to continue to innovate, while at the same time putting necessary guardrails in place to protect songwriters, composers, and other creators. We look forward to continuing to work with Senator Blackburn on these important issues and thank her for her ongoing leadership,” said Mike O’Neill, CEO of BMI.

“America’s families owe a debt of gratitude to Senator Blackburn for her stalwart leadership in defense of families. Her national AI policy framework rightly gives priority to children’s safety over big-tech interests, and much-needed balance to this important policy discussion,” said Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee.

“We thank Senator Marsha Blackburn for her continual support for the creative community and for releasing her thoughtful and comprehensive TRUMP AMERICA AI Act discussion draft. We especially applaud the draft’s provisions that directly address the use of copyrighted works for AI training,” said Keith Kupferschmid, CEO of the Copyright Alliance.

“CreativeFuture applauds Senator Blackburn for her steadfast efforts to ensure that creatives can continue to make a sustainable living in the American film and television industry and remain drivers of the United States’ economy and trade surplus. We are pleased that among the many important issues addressed by Senator Blackburn’s TRUMP AMERICA AI Act are ensuring protections for America’s creative community, the establishment of needed guardrails for the largest AI and social media companies and ensuring accountability for the foreseeable harms their technology causes – accountability that some of these companies have skirted for the better part of three decades. We look forward to continuing to work with her – along with the rest of Congress and the Administration – on these issues as this legislation moves forward,” said Ruth Vitale, CEO of CreativeFuture.

“The Digital Progress Institute’s applauds the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act’s commitment to protecting our kids’ digital selves and their online safety by including bipartisan measures, like the Kids Online Safety Act and the GUARD Act. This discussion draft demonstrates our government’s clear commitment to win the AI war against our greatest foreign adversaries without making our children its casualties,” said Joel Thayer, President of the Digital Progress Institute.

“Senator Blackburn is one of the few lawmakers engaging with AI’s national security stakes at the level this moment requires. The TRUMP AMERICA AI Act shows Congress can actually grapple with these questions,” said Sunny Gandhi, Co-Executive Director of Encode AI.

“Protecting children from online harms, advancing America’s AI innovation to win the global race for AI dominance and enabling the U.S. Attorney General, state attorneys general, and private individuals to file lawsuits to hold AI system developers liable for harms, are not mutually exclusive goals. We can and must do all simultaneously as Senator Blackburn has outlined in the TRUMP AI Act discussion draft. (The Republic Unifying Meritocratic Performance Advancing Machine Intelligence by Eliminating Regulatory Interstate Chaos Across American Industry). The Act is designed to protect the ‘4 Cs’ (children, creators, conservatives, and communities) from exploitation, abuse, and censorship and establishes a national AI framework per President Trump’s EO. I applaud Senator Blackburn for her leadership on this important matter for the sake of the children, America and advancing the Golden Digital Age,” said Donna Rice Hughes, Author, Speaker, Media Commentator, Producer and CEO/President of Enough Is Enough.

“As a former FBI Special Agent and cybersecurity expert, I have spent my career safeguarding the public from digital threats that undermine our safety and our children’s future. The TRUMP AMERICA AI Act represents a necessary, principled framework to prevent harm before it happens, holding developers to a duty of care, protecting the privacy and voices of creators, and ensures platforms are transparent and accountable. By focusing on safeguarding children, empowering creators, and fortifying communities, this act empowers American innovation without compromising our values. The goal is a safer online spaces for kids, clearer paths for truth in the digital realm, and a resilient, innovative economy that protects the most vulnerable while advancing national security,” said Former FBI Agent and Cybersecurity John Iannarelli aka ‘FBI John.’

“The TRUMP AMERICA AI Act is the most comprehensive and robust AI legislative proposal to come before Congress. It contains commonsense provisions to hold Big Tech accountable for harming children, censoring conservatives, misusing copyrighted material, and putting middle class jobs at risk. This proposal draws on thoughtful legislation that enjoys wide bipartisan support, including the Kids’ Online Safety Act and the GUARD Act. For AI to lift all boats, Congress must step in with guardrails. This draft legislation is a great start,” said Daniel Cochrane, Senior Fellow at the Institute for Family Studies.

“MPA appreciates Senator Blackburn’s commitment to ensuring that America remains the world’s foremost creative economy by both protecting intellectual property rights and facilitating responsible AI innovation. We look forward to continuing our work with Senator Blackburn, her congressional colleagues, and the Administration toward that goal,” said MPA.

“We applaud and appreciate Senator Marsha Blackburn for her relentless focus on copyrights and for including protections for American songwriters in the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act discussion draft. Our Founding Fathers knew the promise of our new Nation was its ideas and we believe that even in the era of Artificial Intelligence that premise is valid. We encourage bi-partisan support and adoption of this landmark bill including the guardrails its puts around AI for human creators,” said Nashville Songwriters Association International.

“Tech companies cannot steal and learn from all copyrighted works without permission and payment. Senator Blackburn’s AI bill will ensure songwriters, artists, and rightsholders are protected from fake fair use arguments and allow space for market-based solutions to develop. We applaud her creator-centric approach to AI policy,” said David Israelite, President & CEO of NMPA.

“We applaud Senator Blackburn’s leadership in putting forward a comprehensive AI framework. This legislation offers a model that supports AI innovation, while ensuring that the concerns of the American people are heard and the rights of content creators are protected and respected,” said Danielle Coffey, President and CEO of the News/Media Alliance.

“As a parent who has lost a child to online harms, I am extremely grateful to Senator Blackburn for her TRUMP AMERICA AI Act. By combining the Kids Online Safety Act – the gold standard for protecting children from social media addiction and other harms – with critical safeguards to protect young people from AI, this legislation would be a game changer for America’s families. ParentsSOS applauds Senator Blackburn for her leadership and commitment to ensuring no more families experience the tragedies our families have,” said Maurine Molak, Co-Founder of ParentsSOS and mother of David, forever 16.

“RIAA is deeply grateful to Senator Marsha Blackburn for putting forward a national rulebook in her America-first AI discussion draft. This legislation offers a thoughtful and comprehensive framework to advance American AI innovation while ensuring that the creators indispensable to our culture are protected from having their work used in unlicensed training, as courts have made clear is required. It safeguards all Americans against nonconsensual deepfakes and voice clones. As the Act rightly recognizes, human creativity and AI innovation can both flourish, but only if AI special interests stop stealing creative works and enabling AI-driven online abuse,” said RIAA.“We support Marsha Blackburn’s TRUMP AMERICA AI Act because the reality is this: Children have a new predator. The world’s smartest AI systems are all working for social media platforms, and they are racing to solve the same problem, namely: how to automate emotional manipulation and behavioral control at scale. They profile every child. They catalog their deepest vulnerabilities and insecurities. Children’s brains are hardwired to explore and connect, but AI-driven social media turns this against them. It promises fun and friendship, only to lure them into the most shocking content possible, triggering peak emotional intensity to maximize screen time at all costs. “Social media” has become the mask for predatory AI systems traumatizing young minds at scale for profit. For nearly three decades, since 1996, Section 230 has enabled harms to children and families at scale, this time, we will not stand by and let history repeat itself,” said Jason Frost, CEO of Wired Human.