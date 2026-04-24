Clarksville Obituary: Faye Joyce Seay DeLozier

Clarksville, TN – Mrs. Faye Joyce Seay DeLozier, age 85 of Trenton, passed away 7:00am, Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. Services for Mrs. Faye will be 1:00pm, Monday, April 27th, 2026, at Trenton Baptist Church, 243 South Main Street, Trenton, KY 42286 with Rev. Dean Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Faye will be Monday from 11:00am until time for the service. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of the services.

Mrs. Faye was born June 26th, 1940, in Trenton, KY. She retired from Dr. Woodall’s office in Trenton as a nurse and also worked at Friedman’s Jewelry store in Hopkinsville. She was a member of Trenton Baptist Church. Mrs. Faye loved to collect anything Harley Davidson, Elvis, Coca Cola and Pepsi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Marion Seay and Lillian Hilda Walthal Seay, her husband, James Andrew DeLozier, 6 brothers and 4 sisters.

Survivors include her sons, Mike DeLozier and his wife Lisa of New Market, TN and Pat DeLozier of Cunningham, TN, her daughter, Sharlene Sears and her husband William of Trenton, her sisters, Barbara Crouch of Trenton and Sarah Faulkner of Hopkinsville, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Latham Funeral Home, 413 East Main / P.O. Box 176 / Elkton, Kentucky 42220 / 270.265.2150.

Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at https://www.lathamfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings?page=1