Clarksville Obituary: Colleen White

Clarksville, TN – Colleen White, age 59, passed away peacefully in her home on April 23rd.
After serving in the Army, Colleen began an illustrious teaching career spanning more than 30 years. She spent 17 years at Clarksville Academy, where she taught Biology and served as head of upper school before transitioning to teach at Austin Peay State University, where she taught introductory Biology courses until her retirement in 2025.
Teaching was her passion, and her love of Biology shone through in her love of everything living. She devoted much of her spare time to Kiwanis, through which she sponsored and assisted with local Key Clubs in seven high schools, and Circle K at APSU. Colleen was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and colleague. She was a servant leader in every way, and truly believed in making the world a better place.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Patricia Grubb, her brother, Lee Grubb Jr., and her sister, Rita Ricotta. She is survived by her husband, David, her son Killian (and wife Katelan) White, and her daughter, JJ White.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hilldale Kiwanis. Condolences may be made to Colleen’s family by visiting her tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com