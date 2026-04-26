Marsha Blackburn Report: Democrats Tried to Rob Hard-working Americans, Republicans Put More Money in Their Pockets

Washington, D.C. – For more than two months, Democrats have insisted on keeping the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shut down. All along, Republicans have tried to negotiate with them to find a solution.

The Democrats’ goal was never to use this shutdown as a negotiating tactic to accomplish reasonable policy objectives. Instead, they have held DHS hostage because they want to abolish ICE and defund law enforcement.

They don’t care that they are putting our homeland security at risk as a result. Republicans are moving forward with our reconciliation bill to reopen DHS, overcome Democrat obstruction, and make sure the American people know that Democrats have used them as pawns to push their far-left political agenda.

Watch my remarks on the Senate floor about this here.

Weekly Rundown

On the latest episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha,’ I spoke with Memphis mom and independent journalist, Dalisia Ballinger. As a Memphis resident, she has seen the positive effects of the Memphis Safe Task Force on her city firsthand. During our conversation, she recounted the moment that changed her life forever when there was a shooting outside of her home, and a bullet was lodged near where her son plays.

Thanks to President Donald J. Trump and his work to combat crime in Memphis, Dalisia and her family have more peace of mind now that the crime rate is down by 40%. You can listen to the episode here.

This week, Senator Peter Welch and I hosted a bipartisan roundtable with more than 20 artists who were on Capitol Hill to advocate for our bipartisan NO FAKES Act and TRAIN Act during the Recording Academy’s “GRAMMYs on the Hill Advocacy Day.” These bills would protect creators from harmful deepfakes and empower artists to access the courts to protect their copyrighted works when they are used to train generative AI models.

Our Constitution—specifically, Article I, Section 8, Clause 8—guarantees all creators in our country the right to benefit from their works. However, AI is increasingly challenging this right that our creative community relies on to make a living. With this rapid advance of generative AI, artists and creators have already begun to see their voices and likenesses used without their consent in videos and songs created as nearly indistinguishable replicas.

The NO FAKES Act would address the use of non-consensual digital replications in audiovisual works or sound recordings. It was an honor to hear from singers, songwriters, and entertainers who recognize the value of this critical legislation and are pushing Congress to get these bills across the finish line. Read more here.

When taxpayers send their hard-earned money to Washington, D.C., they expect the government to be a good steward of their tax dollars. Yet under Biden, Democrats abused that trust, raising taxes to fund a far-left spending spree. Under President Trump, those days are over. Last week marked the end of the 2026 tax season, which provided historic relief for millions of Americans.

Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts, filers received average refunds exceeding $3,500, up 24 % compared with the four-year average under Biden. If Republicans hadn’t passed the Working Families Tax Cuts last year, workers would have seen the largest tax hike in history: $4 trillion. Such an increase would have devastated the U.S. economy. Under President Trump’s leadership, Americans are celebrating that they have more money in their pocketbooks—not less. Read my column on this here.

There has been growing support for the discussion draft I released last month of my TRUMP AMERICA AI Act from key conservative leaders and advocates for the creative community, protecting kids online, and responsible AI innovation. This legislative proposal would address the six key objectives outlined in President Donald J. Trump’s national AI framework to protect children, creators, and communities and prevent censorship.

Marsha’s Roundup

President Trump’s AI framework rightfully calls on Congress to create one rulebook for AI that protects children, safeguards American communities, supports creators, prevents censorship, enables innovation, and develops an AI-ready workforce. Now, it’s Congress’ turn to develop the White House framework into legislation that can pass both the House and Senate so that we can codify President Trump’s agenda, protect Americans, and unleash AI innovation.The TRUMP AMERICA AI Act would accomplish the goals President Trump outlined in his framework, and we are thrilled to have the support of a broad swath of leaders, advocates, and industry experts who want to see Congress empower innovators and establish overdue AI guardrails. Read more here

ICYMI

Representative Van Epps and I introduced the Guard Equal Benefits for Federal Missions Act. My legislation would ensure that National Guard members patrolling U.S cities receive active-duty benefits for their service during public safety missions, regardless of how the operation is designated. Read more here.

Last week, I led nine of my colleagues in introducing the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act to close loopholes that allow Title X family-planning grants to go to entities like Planned Parenthood that perform abortions or fund abortion providers. Read more here.