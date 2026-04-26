Nashville Sounds Cruise Past Charlotte Knights 5-1 in Series Finale Victory

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds will head back to Nashville with a 5-1 win over the Charlotte Knights in Sunday’s series finale from Truist Field. The Nashville Sounds will head back to Nashville with a 5-1 win over the Charlotte Knights in Sunday’s series finale from Truist Field.

A trio of home runs provided all five Nashville runs, including the first Triple-A home run for Brewers no. 4-rated prospect, Cooper Pratt. Rehabbing Quinn Priester pitched a scoreless outing to start the game, and Logan Henderson finished the afternoon on the mound with five strong innings of relief.

After walking three and hitting a batter in the first inning of his season debut on Wednesday, Priester started Sunday’s ballgame off with a leadoff walk to Jarred Kelenic. He got fellow rehabber Austin Hays to strike out but issued a second walk in the inning and was forced to navigate runners on the corners following a couple of stolen bases for Kelenic. Priester induced an inning-ending double play to escape the first unscathed.

With two on and two out in the top of the second, Pratt worked a full count off Jake Curtis. The right-hander was making his Triple-A debut after being added to Charlotte’s roster prior to Sunday’s finale. Curtis left too much of his 91 MPH fastball over the plate for Pratt, who sent it over the left field wall to give Nashville a 3-0 lead.

Pratt’s first home run of the season proved to be all the run support the Sounds would need for the day. Priester worked around another walk and a hit batter in the second inning with a ground out, pop out, and his second strikeouts of the day. Jacob Waguespack took over with one out in the third and allowed just one baserunner over his 1.2 IP.

Ramon Rodriguez extended Nashville’s lead with a solo homer in the sixth, and Luis Lara made it back-to-back games with a round tripper to set a new single-season career-high with his fifth home run of the season to make it 5-0.

Logan Henderson took over on the mound in the fifth and tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts despite allowing a single in each of his first three frames. The first time Henderson allowed consecutive Knights to reach base came in the bottom of the eighth following a leadoff single and walk. Henderson responded with back-to-back strikeouts before a two-out RBI single ended Nashville’s shutout bid.

Henderson added his third strikeout of the inning – seventh overall on the day – to leave two aboard. Back out for the ninth, Henderson struck out Dru Baker to start the inning and Kelenic to end the ballgame with the help of an ABS challenge initiated by his battery mate, Rodriguez. Henderson’s nine strikeouts over his five innings helped set a new single-game high for his Triple-A career.

The Nashville Sounds return to action at First Horizon Park following an off-day on Monday with the start of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) Tuesday, April 28th.