Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch Until 5:00am Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville and Montgomery County, along with much of Middle Tennessee, until 5:00am CT Tuesday, as conditions remain favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

The watch includes 11 counties across the region: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, and Williamson. Cities under the watch include Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, Columbia, and Springfield, among others.

A Tornado Watch means that atmospheric conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. While a watch does not guarantee that a tornado will occur, residents should remain alert and prepared to act quickly if warnings are issued.

Forecasters indicate that storms moving through the region overnight could intensify, increasing the risk for isolated tornadoes and strong wind gusts. The overnight timing of this system makes it especially dangerous, as many people may be asleep when severe weather develops.

Residents in Clarksville and Montgomery County are urged to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including weather radios, mobile alerts, and local media. If a Tornado Warning is issued or threatening weather approaches, individuals should seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

Those who are outdoors or in mobile homes are especially vulnerable and should move to a more secure structure as soon as possible. Emergency officials also advise keeping phones charged and having an emergency kit ready in case of power outages.

The Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 5:00am CT Tuesday, and residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware throughout the night as conditions continue to evolve.