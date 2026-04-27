Clarksville Obituary: Edmund Hughes Terrell

Clarksville, TN – Edmund Hughes Terrell, 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, April 25th, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at Hilldale Baptist Church with Dr. Larry Robertson and Rev. Paul Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 1st, 2026 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Hilldale Baptist Church and again on Saturday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church.

He was born to Norris Hughes Terrell and Evelyn Bryant Terrell at home on December 11th, 1938. Edmund was the owner of Terrell’s Auto Sales for over 50 years. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1957, then he attended Austin Peay State College for one year per his father’s wishes.

He was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church since he was 9 years old. He served as a deacon and trustee at Hilldale for many years and was also a member of the nursing home ministry. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who passed on his love for God and His Creation to his children and grandchildren.

Edmund was also an avid golfer who scored 2 holes in one and several eagles throughout his lifetime on the golf course. He shot his age well into his 80’s and continued that 6 months before his passing.

Edmund was also a huge supporter of Austin Peay Athletics. He was a member and past president of the Austin Peay Governor’s Club and a member of the Austin Peay Red Coat Society.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Carolyn “Joyce “ Wyatt Terrell, his daughter Sally Terrell Perkins (Steve), his son David Hughes Terrell (Mandy), his sisters Artie Grassman (Rod), Linda Sue McCoy (Roger) and 6 grandchildren that he truly adored, David, Paul (Savannah), Evelyn, John, Elizabeth, and Savannah, and future great grandchild on the way.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Smith, Gavin Bearden, Rudy Johnson, Landon Brake, David Terrell, Paul Terrell, John Terrell, and Rod Grassman.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Steven White, Billy Atkins, Bobby Mills, LW Harris, Dewey Potts, Roger McCoy, Dwight Staggs, Ronnie Powers, Buck White, Prayer Warriors Life Group, The Duffers Golf Group, and The Austin Peay Red Coat Society.

A very special thanks to Dr. Steven White, and his wonderful caregivers who provided him with excellent care during his brief battle with cancer.

In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Hilldale Baptist Church, Austin Peay State University Athletics, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or The Tennessee Golf Foundation in his honor.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com