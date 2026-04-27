Clarksville Obituary: Sheila Ann Dicey

Clarksville, TN – Sheila Ann Dicey, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2026, at the tender age of 63. She was surrounded by her children and loved ones at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Born on June 21st, 1962, in Franklin, New Hampshire to Clyde Dicey and Rosalie Dicey (Sturtevant). She is one five children. She grew up in and around Central New Hampshire and graduated at Newfound Memorial High School in Bristol, New Hampshire in the year of 1980.

Throughout her life, Sheila was an immense source of love, laughter, strength, and guidance to all her friends, family, coworkers and her vast amounts of “adopted” children. Sheila is survived by her mother, Rosalie Dicey, her four other siblings, Beverly LaPage, Jayne Davis, Sam Dicey, and Rebecca Leonard. She has three children; Scott Paul Bumford, Amanda Leigh Kidder (Bumford), Emily Rose Bumford, and some nieces and nephews who will forever cherish her love and laughter.

She had a passion for life, music, and all things Boston sports. She was known for her infectious smile and wonderful attitude. Her favorite phrase was, “you nut” whenever we’d say something funny. In addition to her siblings, children, nieces and nephews, Sheila has four grandchildren, Gabriella, Jaxson, Isabella, and Scott Junior and a vast amount of other friends and family who were blessed by her touch, warmth, and kindness.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Sheila’s family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with the Celebration of Life beginning at 4:00pm. This will serve as a period of time for fellowship and sharing treasured memories of Sheila’s life.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” John 3:16