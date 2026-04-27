Clarksville Obituary: Sheila Ann Dicey

Clarksville, TN – Sheila Ann Dicey, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2026, at the tender age of 63. She was surrounded by her children and loved ones at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Born on June 21st, 1962, in Franklin, New Hampshire to Clyde Dicey and Rosalie Dicey (Sturtevant). She is one five children. She grew up in and around Central New Hampshire and graduated at Newfound Memorial High School in Bristol, New Hampshire in the year of 1980.
Throughout her life, Sheila was an immense source of love, laughter, strength, and guidance to all her friends, family, coworkers and her vast amounts of “adopted” children. Sheila is survived by her mother, Rosalie Dicey, her four other siblings, Beverly LaPage, Jayne Davis, Sam Dicey, and Rebecca Leonard. She has three children; Scott Paul Bumford, Amanda Leigh Kidder (Bumford), Emily Rose Bumford, and some nieces and nephews who will forever cherish her love and laughter.
She had a passion for life, music, and all things Boston sports. She was known for her infectious smile and wonderful attitude. Her favorite phrase was, “you nut” whenever we’d say something funny. In addition to her siblings, children, nieces and nephews, Sheila has four grandchildren, Gabriella, Jaxson, Isabella, and Scott Junior and a vast amount of other friends and family who were blessed by her touch, warmth, and kindness.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Sheila’s family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with the Celebration of Life beginning at 4:00pm. This will serve as a period of time for fellowship and sharing treasured memories of Sheila’s life.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” John 3:16
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com