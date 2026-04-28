Austin Peay State University Lacrosse’s Fiona Lemke Secures Program’s First ASUN Postseason Recognition

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse freshman Fiona Lemke became the first player in program history to earn postseason honors after being tabbed an Atlantic Sun Conference All-Freshman Team selection, the league announced Monday.

A Crystal Lake, Illinois native, Lemke appeared in all 17 games during the Governors’ inaugural season while also earning a pair of starts. She finished third on the team with 22 goals, while also totaling nine assists and 31 points — both fourth-best on APSU.

After totaling four goals and one assist during the nonconference season, Lemke scored in 7-of-8 ASUN contests, including five multi-goal performances during the conference slate.

She tallied her first goal of the season in APSU’s first road win at Presbyterian, February 22nd, before scoring another the following contest against Canisius. Two weeks later, she recorded her first multi-goal game with a pair of scores at Central Connecticut.

Lemke began a five-game goal-scoring streak to begin conference play with a pair of scores against Delaware before then scoring three goals and a career-best three assists against Liberty. After combining for four goals over APSU’s next three games — including two goals in her second start of the season at Coastal Carolina — Lemke scored four goals and tallied a pair of assists at Stetson in APSU’s penultimate game of the regular season.

She had her highest-scoring game of the season in APSU’s final contest of its inaugural season, with five goals and two assists against Lindenwood. Her seven points against the Lions was the second-highest by a Governor in 2026.

Lemke finished tied for 10th in the ASUN with 18 goals during the conference campaign, while her 26 points were 12th.

For updates throughout the offseason, follow Austin Peay State University lacrosse on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).