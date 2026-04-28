Austin Peay State University Standout Tahmar Upshaw Earns USA Track & Field Athlete of the Week Recognition

Indianapolis, IN – After breaking the T46 800-meter World Record, April 17th, 2026, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country redshirt junior Tahmar Upshaw became the first Governor to earn the USATF Athlete of the Week honors, the association announced.

Upshaw, the first known world record holder in Austin Peay State University Athletics history, raced a 1:48.80 in the 800-meter at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. That mark bested the previous world record of 1:51.82 held by Australia’s Hunter Matzinger at the 2012 London Paralympic Games. It also is just 8.11 seconds off Kenya’s David Rudisha during the 2012 London Olympic Games.

A Murfreesboro native, Upshaw also led the APSU men’s cross country team across its final five meets of the 2025 season, setting a personal best in the 8K each race during the fall.

Upshaw joined the Governors prior to the 2025-26 academic year, transferring from Middle Tennessee where he did not compete in intercollegiate athletics. Upshaw began his collegiate career at Cumberland, where he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons from 2022-24, winning six events during his time with the Phoenix.

For news and updates throughout the 2025-26 season, follow the Austin Peay State University cross country and track & field programs on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.