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Clarksville Obituary: Lee Sterling Collins, Sr.

September 21st, 1953 — April 27th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Lee Sterling Collins, Sr.
Lee Sterling Collins, Sr.

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Lee Sterling Collins, Sr., 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away on April 27th, 2026. He was born on September 21st, 1953 in Murphy, NC to John Sr.and Norma Collins. Lee enjoyed being outdoors and spending time on computers.

He liked working with his hands and figuring things out. He served in the U.S. Army. After that, Lee worked as an electrician and later spent more than 20 years in Georgia repairing medical equipment for hospitals.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Phillip Collins, brothers, John Collins, Jr. and Bobby Collins, and grandson Caleb. He is survived by his children, Lee (Becca) Collins, Jr., Sherry (Josh) Baldwin, and April (Dave) Marlar, grandchildren: Jordann, Ethan, Blake, Sara, Spencer, Samuel, Simon, Jesiah, Benjamin, Brady, and Jaxon; and great grandchildren, Edward and Link.

Please visit Lee’s online guestbook at www.sytkesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family. 

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lee Sterling Collins, Sr., please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

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