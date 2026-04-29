Clarksville Obituary: Lee Sterling Collins, Sr.

Clarksville, TN – Lee Sterling Collins, Sr., 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away on April 27th, 2026. He was born on September 21st, 1953 in Murphy, NC to John Sr.and Norma Collins. Lee enjoyed being outdoors and spending time on computers.

He liked working with his hands and figuring things out. He served in the U.S. Army. After that, Lee worked as an electrician and later spent more than 20 years in Georgia repairing medical equipment for hospitals.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Phillip Collins, brothers, John Collins, Jr. and Bobby Collins, and grandson Caleb. He is survived by his children, Lee (Becca) Collins, Jr., Sherry (Josh) Baldwin, and April (Dave) Marlar, grandchildren: Jordann, Ethan, Blake, Sara, Spencer, Samuel, Simon, Jesiah, Benjamin, Brady, and Jaxon; and great grandchildren, Edward and Link.

Please visit Lee’s online guestbook at www.sytkesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.