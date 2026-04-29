Visit Clarksville Highlights Tourism’s Economic Impact During National Travel & Tourism Week 2026

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville is proud to join a nationwide celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 3-9, 2026, recognizing the travel industry’s vital contributions to the U.S., state, and local economies.

During the week, Visit Clarksville is shining a spotlight on something residents experience every day—tourism isn’t just about visitors; it’s about strengthening the community we call home.

In 2024, Clarksville welcomed an estimated 1.8 million visitors—meaning at any given time, roughly 15% of people in the destination were guests experiencing the city alongside locals. Most of those visitors traveled from outside Tennessee, bringing new dollars and fresh energy into the local economy.

But the real story isn’t just how many people visited—it’s what their presence makes possible.

Tourism Supports the Places Residents Love

From local restaurants to parks and entertainment venues, visitor spending helps sustain the businesses and experiences that define Clarksville’s quality of life.

In fact, visitors account for:

33% of restaurant spending

32% of retail spending

20% of arts, attractions, and entertainment spending

That means many of the places residents enjoy—from favorite local eateries to family-friendly attractions—are able to thrive year-round because of visitor support.

Visitors also spend directly at local businesses, with nearly a quarter of all visitor dollars going to locally owned establishments. This helps keep Clarksville’s economy distinctive, supporting entrepreneurs and preserving the community’s unique character.

Tourism Helps Fund Essential Community Services

Beyond supporting businesses, tourism plays a critical role in funding public services that benefit every resident.

In 2024 alone, visitor spending generated:

$16.1 million in local sales tax revenue

$26.7 million in state sales tax revenue

Those dollars translate directly into community impact. Local tax revenue generated by visitors could fund the equivalent of 177 teachers or 187 police officers—helping support education, safety, and essential services without placing additional burden on local taxpayers.

A Stronger Community Because People Choose to Visit

Over the past five years, visitor spending has reached $1.77 billion, reinforcing Clarksville’s position as a destination that drives long-term economic strength.

“Tourism is often thought of as an industry that serves visitors, but its true impact is felt by residents every day,” said Angie Brady, Executive Director of Visit Clarksville. “From the restaurants we dine in, to the parks we enjoy, to the services our community depends on—tourism helps make all of that possible.”

Celebrating the Power of a Visit

National Travel and Tourism Week is a time to recognize that every visit matters. Each traveler who shops, dines, stays, and explores contributes to a stronger, more vibrant Clarksville.

As Visit Clarksville celebrates this week, the message is simple: “When people choose to visit Clarksville, they’re also choosing to invest in the people who live here.”

About National Travel and Tourism Week

Established in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is an annual tradition to celebrate the U.S. travel community and travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, inspiring new businesses and elevating the quality of life for Americans every day.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourist Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. In 2024, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $419.5 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.