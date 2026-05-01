Austin Peay state University Softball Welcomes Rival Eastern Kentucky for Season-Ending Showdown in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hosts rival Eastern Kentucky for the final week of the regular season, Friday and Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park. The Governors and Colonels begin the series on Friday with a 1:00pm doubleheader before concluding the series with a Saturday 1:00pm contest.

Austin Peay (28-22, 10-11 ASUN) sits fourth in the ASUN Gold Division standings, while Eastern Kentucky (26-22-1, 13-6-1 ASUN) is tied atop the division standings with Central Arkansas. The Governors and Colonels opened league play in Richmond in mid-March, with APSU earning a 5-2, game one victory, but EKU winning the following games, 10-8 and 3-2, respectively.

The APSU Govs are coming off a 2-1 series win at Lipscomb last weekend, with 3-0 and 4-1 wins in a Saturday doubleheader. Led by one of the premier home-run hitting teams in the country, the Govs’ 69 home runs this season rank 31st nationally and are just two from tying the single-season record of 71 set last season.

Led by the individual single-season home run leader, Brie Howard’s 20 home are 16th nationally and second in the ASUN – two behind conference leader, Nicole Edmiaston from Stetson. Howard is followed in home runs by Katie Raper and Sammie Shelander’s 15 and 12, respectively. Raper’s 15 this season are tied for the third most in program history, matching Danielle Liermann‘s mark from the 2018 season.

Howard also leads the APSU Govs and ranks 18th nationally with 65 RBI, while her 132 total bases and .772 slugging percentage are second and fourth in the conference. Howard and leadoff batter Emilee Baker also lead the Govs with 62 hits and 50 runs scored. The duo’s 50 runs apiece are the second-most in program history and trail only Kylie Campbell’s program record of 51 last season.

All three games of the weekend series between APSU and EKU are streamed live on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team prepares for the 2026 ASUN Softball Championship at the UNF Softball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. The Governors enter the postseason as the #8 seed and will face the #5 seed on Tuesday in a 1:30pm contest. A full tournament bracket, including seeding, game times, and other information, will be finalized after this week’s games across the league.