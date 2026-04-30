Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 30th – May 4th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is heading into a stretch of generally calm and seasonable spring weather, with a mix of sunshine, passing clouds, and only limited chances for showers late in the forecast period. Temperatures will remain mild through the week, with cooler nights early on and a gradual warming trend heading into the start of next week.

Thursday brings sunny skies across the region, with a comfortable high near 67 expected during the day as north-northeast winds hold between 5 to 10 mph. Conditions will remain dry and pleasant, making it one of the more stable weather days of the week.

Clouds increase Thursday night, leading to mostly cloudy conditions with a low around 46. Winds from the north-northeast around 5 mph will gradually calm later in the night, setting up a quieter overnight period.

Friday features partly sunny skies, with temperatures again reaching near 67 during the day as light and variable winds shift to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph by morning. The overall weather pattern remains mild and seasonable.

Mostly cloudy conditions return Friday night, with a low near 45 expected as north winds hold around 5 mph. The night will stay dry, though cloud cover will be more persistent across the area.

Saturday delivers mostly sunny weather, with a cooler high near 63 during the day under north winds of 5 to 10 mph. It will feel slightly crisp compared to earlier in the week but still pleasant overall.

Saturday night turns mostly clear with a low around 39, making it the coldest night in the forecast. North-northwest winds around 5 mph will ease to calm conditions later in the night.

Sunday brings another bright and pleasant setup with sunny skies and a high near 69 during the day as calm winds gradually become west around 5 mph in the afternoon. It will be one of the more comfortable days of the weekend.

Clouds begin to increase Sunday night, along with a 20 percent chance of showers after 1:00am. Despite the slight rain chance, skies remain mostly clear overall with a low around 50 and south-southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Monday introduces a more unsettled pattern with a slight chance of showers and possible thunderstorms developing after 1:00pm. Temperatures will climb to near 78 during the day under mostly sunny skies, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Monday night keeps a lingering 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and a low around 56.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a mild and generally dry stretch of weather through the weekend, featuring plenty of sunshine and cool nights. By early next week, temperatures trend warmer with increasing moisture, bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast.