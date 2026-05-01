Clarksville Obituary: John Elton

Clarksville, TN – John Elton was born to loving parents, Roy Young, Sr., and Hattie Fletcher Young, on Monday, October 7th, 1957, in Clarksville. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronald Young and Tony Young.

At an early age, John accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and became a faithful member of New Jerusalem Five-Fold Ministries, where he remained rooted in his faith.

John received his education through the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and attended Clarksville High School. He later pursued truck driving school, earning his CDL license, which led to a fulfilling career. John dedicated many years of service to Orgain Ready Mix as a cement truck driver, where he was known for his strong work ethic and reliability.

On April 12th, 2023, John united in holy matrimony with Sanora Hickman, and together they formed a loving blended family.

John was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and friend. Affectionately known as “JY” by those closest to him, he found joy in dancing, BBQing, and watching football and basketball. He cherished time spent with his family and friends, and his warm spirit and signature smile left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

On Saturday, April 18th, 2026, John peacefully departed this life to be with the Lord.

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He leaves to cherish his precious memories his beloved wife, Sanora Hickman Young; children, Lucresia Neal, Nicole Graham, Meshanna Young, Jessica (George) Paige, Jovonda Young, Jameka Young, Kamesha (Melvin) Boyce, Monchel Young, Mahogany Young, Montorey Young and Marquis Young;

two devoted stepdaughters and a son-in-law; 22 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters: Patricia Sterling and Dionne Young; brothers: Roy (Robin) Young, Jr., and Chris (Tequila) Young; aunt, Frances Shamell, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

John’s legacy of love, faith, and dedication to family will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him.