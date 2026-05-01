APSU College of Business Joins Elite 6% Worldwide with Prestigious AACSB Accreditation

Clarksville, TN – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) has announced that Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) College of Business has earned AACSB accreditation, a distinction held by less than worldwide.

AACSB is the premier global accrediting body for business education and is recognized as the highest standard of quality. To earn accreditation, schools undergo a rigorous multi-year evaluation process for teaching, research, curriculum development, and student success.

“I am incredibly proud of our faculty and staff, whose dedication, talent, and commitment to excellence have made this achievement possible,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “AACSB accreditation is both a recognition of their work and a testament to the culture of continuous improvement we have built together. At Austin Peay State University, this milestone is not a culmination, but a catalyst—one that challenges us to keep growing, to lead with purpose, and to expand our impact across Middle Tennessee and beyond.”

“This is a direct reflection of every faculty and staff member in the college,” Licari said. “They dedicate themselves to continuously improving and sustaining excellence in and out of the classroom. Dean [Mickey] Hepner and his team continue to elevate the college to new heights, and the impact of this accreditation will benefit our students for years to come.”

While enrollment trends have impacted institutions nationwide, the College of Business has experienced significant growth in the last five years —15% for undergraduates and 32% overall with the addition of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. Accreditation standards ensure the college will maintain quality as they look to build on that momentum.

“AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “We congratulate Austin Peay State University and Dean Mickey Hepner on earning accreditation and applaud the entire team, including the administration, faculty, staff, and students, for their roles in earning this respected honor.”

About AACSB

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the global standard-setting body for business education, strengthening the world’s business schools through accreditation, thought leadership, and transformative learning. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB elevates the quality and impact of business schools globally.

Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.