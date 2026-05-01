Business After Hours Event Connects Community at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s February Business after Hours brought a huge crowd to Strawberry Alley Ale Works, where Chamber members and their guests enjoyed great food and handcrafted beers, and got the chance to meet Strawberry Alley’s owners, management, and staff.

Tammy Cunningham and her family own Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom, which is also downtown, and Old Glory Distilling Co. on Alfred Thun Road near Exit 4.

“We are Long-time members of the Chamber,” Cunningham said. “We were really pleased with the turnout. I think this is a good-will type of thing we can do to get people to come out and maybe see our place, and downtown as a whole, for the first time.”

The Chamber’s monthly networking event gives small businesses a chance to showcase what makes them unique. “We want to give them a peek into our business,” Cunningham continued. “We think if we can get them to come in once, they will come back and bring their friends and family.”

Cunningham said she met several people whom she had not met before. Guests at the event got to try some of their menu items as well as some of their original brews that are made right there on Strawberry Alley. And it was all complimentary.

“Old Glory Distilling Co. and The Mailroom have hosted Business after Hours in the past,” Cunningham said. “I just want to say thanks to the Chamber for allowing us to do this. We are so grateful to everyone who came out. We encourage everyone to come downtown and check out all that our city has to offer.”

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