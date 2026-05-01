Clarksville Obituary: Andrew Ray Ramirez

Clarksville, TN – Andrew Ray Ramirez, age 60, passed away on April 14th, 2026. Born on January 27th, 1966, Andrew was raised in Barstow, California, where he built the foundation of the man so many would come to know and love. After retirement, he made his home in Clarksville, Tennessee where he thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors.

Andrew was a devoted husband, father, son, and friend whose life centered around the people he loved most. He shared 31 years of marriage with his wife, Nancy, the love of his life, and took immense pride in his son, Jon, a pride that was evident to anyone who spent even a few minutes with him.

He dedicated 20 years of his career to BNSF Railroad, a role that reflected his strong work ethic and commitment to providing for his family. But if you asked Andrew, his most important job was being a husband and dad.

Andrew had a deep love for life’s simple joys. He was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers and Rams fan, and he never wanted to miss a game no matter where he was. He loved coaching and watching Jon play baseball, rarely missing a moment and always offering support (and sometimes a little more extra advice than he should have).

Some of his happiest memories were made camping at Dumont Dunes, riding quads, fishing with his son, and spending time surrounded by cousins and family. If there was laughter, a fishing pole, or a game on, Andrew was right where he wanted to be.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Ramirez; his son, Jon Ramirez; his daughter-in-law, Nicole Ramirez; his mother, Ina Ramirez; his sister, Evlyn Puentes; and his brother-in-law, Joe Puentes. He is also remembered fondly by many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Ramirez; his brother, Donato Ramirez; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Andrew will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, his loyalty to his teams, and his ability to bring people together, whether that was around a campsite, a dinner table, or a television on game day. His presence was steady, his love was constant, and his impact will not be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held on May 23rd at 11:00am at Grace Lutheran Church, 2041 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee 37043. In honoring Andrew, loved ones might consider sharing a story, watching a Dodgers game, or simply spending time with family, the things that mattered most to him.