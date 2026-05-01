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Clarksville Obituary: Kim Burge

April 15th, 1936 - April 25th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Kim Burge
Kim Burge

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Kim Burge, age 90, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, April 25th, 2026, at her home with her family.

Kim was born on April 15th, 1936, in Seoul South Korea. She is preceded by her husband, Dail Willie Burge. She was a member of The United Korean Church where she served as an Elder.

She is survived by her son, Kenney (Valerie) Burge; five grandchildren, Chris (Glenna) Burge, Grant Hill, Bret (Nicole) Hill, Chance (Brenna) Burge and Martin (Aanya) Burge; six great grandchildren; and her best friend, Pastor Yong Husband.

Services will be 12:00pm Monday, May 4th, 2026, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Gwan Ho Kim and Pastor Yong Husband officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 11:00am Monday until the service time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Kim, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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