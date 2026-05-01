Clarksville Obituary: Kim Burge

Clarksville, TN – Kim Burge, age 90, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, April 25th, 2026, at her home with her family.

Kim was born on April 15th, 1936, in Seoul South Korea. She is preceded by her husband, Dail Willie Burge. She was a member of The United Korean Church where she served as an Elder.

She is survived by her son, Kenney (Valerie) Burge; five grandchildren, Chris (Glenna) Burge, Grant Hill, Bret (Nicole) Hill, Chance (Brenna) Burge and Martin (Aanya) Burge; six great grandchildren; and her best friend, Pastor Yong Husband.

Services will be 12:00pm Monday, May 4th, 2026, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Gwan Ho Kim and Pastor Yong Husband officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 11:00am Monday until the service time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com