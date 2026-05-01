PSU Baseball Opens Series with Central Arkansas with 5-2 Victory

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball junior right-handed pitcher Cody Airington tossed a career-high eight innings to pick up his fourth win of the season and lead the Governors to a 5-2 series-opening win against Central Arkansas, Friday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Central Arkansas found itself on the board first, as the Bears put up two runs through the first two innings, with solo homers coming from Jagger Schattle and Jack Runsick in the first and second innings, respectively.

Austin Peay State University answered back with a one-run second, beginning with a leadoff single from graduate Andres Matias. He worked his way into scoring position after advancing on a base hit, before moving to third on an error from Central Arkansas’s starting pitcher Jake Jones. He then came in to score when junior Kyler Proctor grounded out to short, cutting the lead in half.

The Governors then turned on the engines in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs on five hits in the frame. Junior DJ Merriweather led the inning off with a base hit up the middle of the infield, before advancing to third when redshirt junior Paris Pridgen singled down the third base line. With two outs and runners at the corners, junior Ty Wisdom and Matias collected back-to-back RBI singles before redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson cleared the bases for a two-run double.

Austin Peay State University took the three-run lead and ran with it through the remainder of the game, as junior Cody Airington completed a career-high eight innings, before redshirt senior Jackson Hohensee threw a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season. Airington improved to 4-2 on the season after picking up the win, as he allowed two runs to score while striking out four batters.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team is back for game two of the weekend series with Central Arkansas, starting on Saturday 4:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.