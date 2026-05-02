Austin Peay State University Baseball Walks Off Central Arkansas to Secure Series Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team walked off Central Arkansas with a two-out RBI single from senior Zion Taylor for a 2-1 victory, Saturday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The majority of the game was a pitcher’s duel, as both starters threw six scoreless frames to begin the game. Senior Ryker Walton started for the Governors and came away with season highs in innings pitched and strikeouts, as he punched out eight through six. He began the top of the seventh before allowing a leadoff walk and a base hit.

He was relieved by senior Gavin Alveti, who came in and immediately got an out on a sacrifice bunt. Zane Denton would come up next for the Bears and delivered an RBI single to right to put Central Arkansas up one run over the APSU Govs. Alveti retired the next two batters he saw to end the threat.

Central Arkansas’s starter, Denver Hamilton, was relieved by Hunter Alexander to begin the eighth. He retired the side in a three-up three-down 11-pitch inning.

Alexander came back out in the bottom of the ninth, following a scoreless top half from senior Brody Lanham. Alexander retired the first two batters in five pitches and needed just one more out for the two-inning save. He would walk graduate Trevor Conley before allowing a double down the left field line from junior Kyler Proctor. He then walked junior DJ Merriweather to bring up redshirt junior Paris Pridgen.

After starting the at-bat down one strike, he saw four-straight balls to bring in the tying run from third. That would bring up Zion Taylor. He watched the first pitch for a strike before swinging through the next pitch and fouling off the third. Down two strikes, he delivered an RBI single to right field to walk off the Bears.

The Governors have now won four games in walk-off fashion and are 3-9 in one-run games this season. It is also just the second game this season where there have been three or fewer total runs scored. The Governors are 1-1 in games of three or fewer runs.

Lanham picked up the win to improve to 2-1 this season, after tossing a scoreless inning in relief and striking out two batters.

Only three Governor arms were used in the contest, and did not allow an extra-base hit.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes its weekend series with Central Arkansas in game three, starting on Sunday 1:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.