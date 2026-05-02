Clarksville Obituary: Anne Elizabeth O’ Shea

Clarksville, TN – Anne Elizabeth O’ Shea, age 70, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on May 1st, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm, Monday, May 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Deacon Tony Carmona officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3:00pm Monday, until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Anne will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Swanton, VT at a later date.
Anne was born on December 14th, 1955, in Vermont to her loving parents Kenneth and Beverley Burnor. Known for her loving and caring heart, she was the former director of Weems Academy and went on to retire as a Special Education teacher from Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS).
Anne’s commitment to education was matched by her own achievements, having earned a master’s degree that fortified her passion and expertise in her field. She was also a valued member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Kenny Shelton Sr.; her children, John (Kay) Lockhart, Kyle (Brooke) Lockhart, Kenneth (Brandi) Shelton Jr., and Danielle (Connor) Robbins; brother, Craig Burnor; sister, Charlene Burnor, and nine cherished grandchildren, each a testament to the family bonds she held dear.
Anne was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Kenneth and Beverley Burnor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com