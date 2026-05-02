Clarksville Obituary: Anne Elizabeth O’ Shea

Clarksville, TN – Anne Elizabeth O’ Shea, age 70, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on May 1st, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm, Monday, May 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Deacon Tony Carmona officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3:00pm Monday, until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Anne will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Swanton, VT at a later date.

Anne was born on December 14th, 1955, in Vermont to her loving parents Kenneth and Beverley Burnor. Known for her loving and caring heart, she was the former director of Weems Academy and went on to retire as a Special Education teacher from Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS).

Anne’s commitment to education was matched by her own achievements, having earned a master’s degree that fortified her passion and expertise in her field. She was also a valued member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Kenny Shelton Sr.; her children, John (Kay) Lockhart, Kyle (Brooke) Lockhart, Kenneth (Brandi) Shelton Jr., and Danielle (Connor) Robbins; brother, Craig Burnor; sister, Charlene Burnor, and nine cherished grandchildren, each a testament to the family bonds she held dear.

Anne was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Kenneth and Beverley Burnor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com