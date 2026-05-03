Clarksville Obituary: Roger Sheldon Phillips

Clarksville, TN – Roger Sheldon Phillips, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Clarksville.

Roger was born on August 17th, 1937, in Detroit, MI to the late Howard Phillips and Antoinette Phillips. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Sandra Taylor, and Barbara Masinick.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Bobbye Phillips; son, Tobin Phillips; grandchildren, Andrew M. Phillips, Eli Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

Roger was a lithographer and retired from Jostens.

Roger had many interests, such as his ultralight plane, and motorcycles. Roger was also a juggler, and an excellent ping pong player.

A memorial service in Roger’s honor will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NPR at www.npr.org

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.