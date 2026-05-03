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Clarksville Obituary: Roger Sheldon Phillips

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By News Staff
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Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Roger Sheldon Phillips, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Clarksville.

Roger was born on August 17th, 1937, in Detroit, MI to the late Howard Phillips and Antoinette Phillips. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Sandra Taylor, and Barbara Masinick.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Bobbye Phillips; son, Tobin Phillips; grandchildren, Andrew M. Phillips, Eli Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

Roger was a lithographer and retired from Jostens.

Roger had many interests, such as his ultralight plane, and motorcycles. Roger was also a juggler, and an excellent ping pong player.

A memorial service in Roger’s honor will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NPR at www.npr.org

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.

To send flowers to the family of Roger, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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