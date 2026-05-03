APSU Baseball Falls 8-7 to Central Arkansas in ASUN Series Finale

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Central Arkansas 8-7 in its Atlantic Sun Conference series finale, Sunday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Both teams traded runs in the first inning, as Central Arkansas put its first run on the board with an RBI double, before senior Zion Taylor hit his ninth home run of the season in the bottom half of the frame.

Central Arkansas scored six runs over the next three innings, with one coming in the top of the second, and another five in the top of the fourth.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and with a pair of runners aboard, junior Ty Wisdom hit a three-run shot over the short wall down the right field line, making it a three-run game.

Then, in the top of the sixth, Central Arkansas scored its final run of the game after Keaton Laidley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, extending the Bears’ lead to four runs.

Redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson responded in the bottom of the seventh by hitting his 11th home run of the season over the right field fence, scoring two runs for the Governors.

An inning later in the bottom of the eighth, redshirt junior Ray Velazquez collected his second hit of the game with a double in the left-center field gap, scoring redshirt junior Paris Pridgen all the way from first, bringing the Governors within one run.

Central Arkansas’s Hunter Alexander, who had already thrown 1.1 innings in relief before the ninth, came back out to close the game and pick up his 10th save of the season, as the Governors were retired in order in the final frame.

All but one Governor collected a hit in the game, with Wisdom and Johnson both having multi-RBI performances with their pair of homers.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team hits the road for its final midweek contest of the season at Southeast Missouri State, starting on Tuesday at 6:00pm at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.