Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 3rd-7th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a wide range of weather conditions over the next several days, beginning with a calm and sunny Sunday before transitioning into a more active pattern featuring showers and thunderstorms through midweek. Conditions will gradually cool by Thursday, bringing a refreshing break after several unsettled days.

Sunday starts off with areas of fog lingering through the early morning hours and even some patchy frost in spots before sunshine takes over. As the day progresses, skies turn clear and bright with temperatures climbing to around 69 degrees, while light winds shift from the south to southwest in the afternoon.

Conditions remain quiet Sunday night, though clouds will stay limited as temperatures settle near 53 degrees. Late in the night, there is a slight chance of showers developing after 1:00am, with a gentle south-southwest breeze continuing.

Monday brings a noticeable warm-up across the area, as mostly sunny skies push afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph, adding a breezy feel to the otherwise pleasant conditions.

Clouds increase Monday night as temperatures dip to around 59 degrees, with steady south-southwest winds continuing and occasional gusts reaching up to 20 mph under partly cloudy skies.

By Tuesday, the weather begins to shift as moisture builds across the region. Skies turn mostly cloudy, and scattered showers become possible, especially during the afternoon when thunderstorms may develop. Highs will reach near 75 degrees with gusty south winds.

The unsettled pattern intensifies Tuesday night as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, with an 80 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will hold near 59 degrees overnight, accompanied by breezy conditions and gusts up to 25 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms continue into Wednesday, keeping conditions damp and cooler with highs around 71 degrees. Winds will shift from the west, and periods of steady rainfall are expected throughout the day.

Lingering showers remain likely Wednesday night, with the potential for thunderstorms earlier in the evening and some storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Overnight temperatures drop to around 49 degrees as winds turn from the north and skies stay mostly cloudy.

By Thursday, the system begins to move out, allowing for partly sunny skies and a cooler afternoon with highs near 65 degrees, offering a welcome break from the earlier storms.

Clearing conditions take hold Thursday night as skies become mostly clear and temperatures fall to around 45 degrees, bringing a crisp and calm end to the extended forecast.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a mix of springtime weather extremes this week, from cool, foggy mornings to warm, breezy afternoons and eventually a stretch of stormy conditions before cooler, drier air settles in to close out the period.