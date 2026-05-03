Clarksville Obituary: Danny Floyd Hite, Sr.

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for CW3 Danny Floyd Hite, Sr., ARMY, (Ret) will be Friday, May 8th, 2026 at Sykes Funeral Home at 3:00pm with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.
Danny was born on October 19th, 1954 in Hampton, VA at the Langley Air Force Base to Jessie Sr. and Dorothy Hite. He passed away on April 30th, 2026. Danny lived a full and active life, shaped by his love of the outdoors, his dedication to service, and the people he shared it with.
When he was young, he spent as much time as he could fishing, camping, and hunting. He was a Boy Scout and went on to earn his Eagle Scout rank, something he was always proud of. He also was an avid reader.
Danny served his country with honor, completing multiple overseas tours during his military career. He served as a drill sergeant, where he took the responsibility of training and guiding others very seriously. While stationed in Korea, he was deeply involved in karate and even competed.
While living in Germany, Danny and his wife Bonnie enjoyed being part of community theatre together, making lasting memories and friendships along the way. In Texas, they stayed active in their community through their involvement with KILLEEN and by helping out with local rodeos. After he retired from the Army, he became a federal government contractor and traveled extensively.
He will be remembered as a strong leader, loving husband and father.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Raymond Hite, Jr. Danny is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Bonnie Hite, children, Danny (Luann Fry) Hite, Jr. and Joseph (Crystal Hollis) Hite, grandchildren, Katherine Rose Hite, Victoria Renea Herr, and Bonnie Jean (Austin) Hite- Sammons, great- grandson, Ezra Brown; sister, Lindy Ann (Joseph) Drasko, and close friends, Mike Gonzalez, Marica Holliday, and many others.
Please visit Danny’s online guestboook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com