Clarksville Obituary: Danny Floyd Hite, Sr.

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for CW3 Danny Floyd Hite, Sr., ARMY, (Ret) will be Friday, May 8th, 2026 at Sykes Funeral Home at 3:00pm with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.

Danny was born on October 19th, 1954 in Hampton, VA at the Langley Air Force Base to Jessie Sr. and Dorothy Hite. He passed away on April 30th, 2026. Danny lived a full and active life, shaped by his love of the outdoors, his dedication to service, and the people he shared it with.

When he was young, he spent as much time as he could fishing, camping, and hunting. He was a Boy Scout and went on to earn his Eagle Scout rank, something he was always proud of. He also was an avid reader.

Danny served his country with honor, completing multiple overseas tours during his military career. He served as a drill sergeant, where he took the responsibility of training and guiding others very seriously. While stationed in Korea, he was deeply involved in karate and even competed.

While living in Germany, Danny and his wife Bonnie enjoyed being part of community theatre together, making lasting memories and friendships along the way. In Texas, they stayed active in their community through their involvement with KILLEEN and by helping out with local rodeos. After he retired from the Army, he became a federal government contractor and traveled extensively.

He will be remembered as a strong leader, loving husband and father.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Raymond Hite, Jr. Danny is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Bonnie Hite, children, Danny (Luann Fry) Hite, Jr. and Joseph (Crystal Hollis) Hite, grandchildren, Katherine Rose Hite, Victoria Renea Herr, and Bonnie Jean (Austin) Hite- Sammons, great- grandson, Ezra Brown; sister, Lindy Ann (Joseph) Drasko, and close friends, Mike Gonzalez, Marica Holliday, and many others.

Please visit Danny’s online guestboook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.