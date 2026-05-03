Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn Ededem Okon Edem

Clarksville, TN – Evelyn Ededem Okon Edem, age 65, of Clarksville TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 14th, 2026 after a sudden medical health issue.

Evelyn’s family will receive friends from 9:30am until 11:00am on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville.

Evelyn Edem entered this life on October 5th, 1960 in Calabar Cross River State Nigeria West Africa to the late Ndabo Chief Effiong Okon Effiong (RSM) and the late Mrs. Ibitam Effiong Okon (Nne Ibitam Eyamba) both native of Ikot Ekariba Offiong Eyamba in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State Nigeria.

She was a public servant attached with the department of public prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Calabar, CRS, Nigeria. After her retirement from Government appointment, she served as a professional caregiver until her passing. Evelyn was a faithful follower of her Lord Jesus and enjoyed fellowship and worship at RCCG Agape House.

In addition to her parents, brothers and Husband Late Ededem Okon Edem, she is preceded in death by her son Late Tete Okon Edem.

Survivors includes her children: Mr, Benjamin Ogunmodede, Irene Edem, Ekei Okokon, Ededem Edem, Otu Edem, Sophia Edem, Deborah Edem, Lucciane Bisong, and 18 Grandchildren.

Evelyn adored her family, her friends, and her church family. Her warmth, compassion, and love for everyone she encountered will be sorely missed.

Arrangements are in care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville TN.