Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn Ededem Okon Edem

Clarksville, TN – Evelyn Ededem Okon Edem, age 65, of Clarksville TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 14th, 2026 after a sudden medical health issue.
Evelyn’s family will receive friends from 9:30am until 11:00am on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville.
Evelyn Edem entered this life on October 5th, 1960 in Calabar Cross River State Nigeria West Africa to the late Ndabo Chief Effiong Okon Effiong (RSM) and the late Mrs. Ibitam Effiong Okon (Nne Ibitam Eyamba) both native of Ikot Ekariba Offiong Eyamba in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State Nigeria.
She was a public servant attached with the department of public prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Calabar, CRS, Nigeria. After her retirement from Government appointment, she served as a professional caregiver until her passing. Evelyn was a faithful follower of her Lord Jesus and enjoyed fellowship and worship at RCCG Agape House.
In addition to her parents, brothers and Husband Late Ededem Okon Edem, she is preceded in death by her son Late Tete Okon Edem.
Survivors includes her children: Mr, Benjamin Ogunmodede, Irene Edem, Ekei Okokon, Ededem Edem, Otu Edem, Sophia Edem, Deborah Edem, Lucciane Bisong, and 18 Grandchildren.
Evelyn adored her family, her friends, and her church family. Her warmth, compassion, and love for everyone she encountered will be sorely missed.
Arrangements are in care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville TN.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com