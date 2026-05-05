Clarksville Obituary: James Cecil

Clarksville, TN – James Cecil, son to L.M. Baynham and Annie Pearl Ramey Baynham, entered this life on Tuesday, November 1st, 1949 in Montgomery County, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Rose Baynham and Barry W. Baynham.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was member of Cabin Row Missionary Baptist Church.

James received his education in the Montgomery County School System where he attended and graduated from the Historic Burt High School with the Class of 1967. After high school he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

After leaving the military, he was employed with Westinghouse in Bloomington, IN. Upon returning home to Clarksville, he enjoyed employment with the Trane Company as a wire cutter. He retired on June 1st, 2013 after many years of dedicated service.

On Monday, December 29th, 1986, James united in holy matrimony with Betty G. Hagewood, and they were the proud parents of three children.

He loved spending time relaxing with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, working sudoku puzzles, reading a good novel, making trips to the casino, and working on cars. All who knew and loved him will sorely miss his presence.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026, James answered God’s beckoning call to cease from his earthly labors and entered into the Master’s joy.

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He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Betty G. Baynham; daughter, Latasha Baynham, Nashville, TN; sons: Markis Williams, Derrick Baynham and grandson whom he raised, Richard Baynham , all of Clarksville, TN; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters: Marilyn (Paul) Cooley, Tullahoma, TN and Cynthia Baynham, Clarksville, TN; aunt, Ruby Rogers and Mary Kathryn Bell and a host of other relatives and friends.