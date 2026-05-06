Clarksville Obituary: Martin “Marty” Preston Baylor

Clarksville, TN – Martin “Marty” Preston Baylor, age 62 of Erin, TN, passed away May 1st, 2026 at St Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:0pm Thursday, May 7th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Thornburg officiating.
The Baylor family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.
Marty entered this life on October 15th, 1963 in Portsmouth, Virginia, son to the late Billy Preston Baylor and Margaret Weaver Baylor. Marty served many years as an operator for the Houston County Highway Department. Marty was an avid outdoorsman where he had a passion for hunting and fishing. However, his true passion in life was being Peepaw to his grandchildren; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his brothers, Myron Baylor, and Milton Baylor.
Marty leaves behind his loving sons, Joey Baylor, Michael (Shana) Baylor, Jeremy (Kalie) Baylor; brother, Mark Baylor; grandchildren, Kaylee Baylor, Triton Baylor, Shelby Baylor, Gavin Baylor, Austin Baylor, Rosalie Baylor, Roman Baylor, Raya Baylor; along with Fay Baylor and a host of additional aunts and uncles.
Serving as pallbearers will be Fay Baylor, Mark Baylor, Michael Wolfe, Steve Seay, Jonathan Thornburg, Caleb Thornburg, and Jeremiah Matheny.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com
To order memorial trees in memory of Martin “Marty” Preston Baylor, please visit our tree store.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com