Clarksville Obituary: Robert James Yoreck, III

Clarksville, TN – Robert James Yoreck, III, age 49 of Clarksville, passed away Monday, April 27th, 2026. He was born on October 10th, 1976, in Savannah, Georgia, to Robert James Yoreck, Jr. and the late Deborah Lynn Tolbert.
He was a painter by trade and loved all art and music. He enjoyed and loved his family dearly.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Lynn Tolbert. He leaves to cherish his memory, his partner, Rebecca Shawn Blackstock, father Robert Yoreck, Jr. (Carol), three daughters, Savannah Kelly, Rain Blakely, and Raelyn Blakely, two brothers, Jason Yoreck (Tammy Harrell) and Nicholas Yoreck (Monica), and his sister, Rebecca Yoreck.
About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than 30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!
We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.
We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.
For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com