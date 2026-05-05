65.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Robert James Yoreck, III
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Robert James Yoreck, III

News Staff
By News Staff
Robert James Yoreck, III
Robert James Yoreck, III

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Robert James Yoreck, III, age 49 of Clarksville, passed away Monday, April 27th, 2026. He was born on October 10th, 1976, in Savannah, Georgia, to Robert James Yoreck, Jr. and the late Deborah Lynn Tolbert.

He was a painter by trade and loved all art and music. He enjoyed and loved his family dearly. 

Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Lynn Tolbert. He leaves to cherish his memory, his partner, Rebecca Shawn Blackstock, father Robert Yoreck, Jr. (Carol), three daughters, Savannah Kelly, Rain Blakely, and Raelyn Blakely, two brothers, Jason Yoreck (Tammy Harrell) and Nicholas Yoreck (Monica), and his sister, Rebecca Yoreck.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Robert James Yoreck, III, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

Previous article
APSU Baseball Faces Southeast Missouri State University in Last Midweek Matchup of 2026 Season
Next article
Austin Peay State University Softball Falls 2-1 to Florida Gulf Coast University in ASUN Opener
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information