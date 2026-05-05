Clarksville Obituary: Robert James Yoreck, III

Clarksville, TN – Robert James Yoreck, III, age 49 of Clarksville, passed away Monday, April 27th, 2026. He was born on October 10th, 1976, in Savannah, Georgia, to Robert James Yoreck, Jr. and the late Deborah Lynn Tolbert.

He was a painter by trade and loved all art and music. He enjoyed and loved his family dearly.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Lynn Tolbert. He leaves to cherish his memory, his partner, Rebecca Shawn Blackstock, father Robert Yoreck, Jr. (Carol), three daughters, Savannah Kelly, Rain Blakely, and Raelyn Blakely, two brothers, Jason Yoreck (Tammy Harrell) and Nicholas Yoreck (Monica), and his sister, Rebecca Yoreck.