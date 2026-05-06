Clarksville Obituary: Donna Lynn Conklin

Clarksville, TN – Donna Lynn Conklin a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home in Cunningham, Tennessee, on Friday, May 1st, 2026. Born on October 15th, 1969, in Clarksville, Tennessee, Donna’s life was marked by dedication—to her family, her work, and her joys and passions in life.

Donna’s early years were spent attending Montgomery Central Schools, where she laid the foundation for a lifelong commitment to learning and involvement. She went on to graduate from Austin Peay State University, an institution of which she was always a proud alumnus.

Her enduring connection with APSU continued as she embraced a career within its Department of Theatre and Dance, serving with distinction as an Administrative Assistant. Her ardent support and advocacy played a vital role in nurturing the creative spirit and excellence within the department, touching many lives along the way.

Her Baptist faith was a cornerstone of her life, providing strength and fellowship. Donna found joy in the simple pleasures of playing Bunko and sharing meaningful fellowship with friends, embodying warmth and kindness in every interaction.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Steve Conklin; their sons, Justin Conklin (his spouse, Andrew), and Jacen Conklin all of whom were a source of immense pride and joy; and her brother, Darrell Batson (Brandi), who shared in her journey through life’s many milestones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben Batson and Bettye Jane Bryant Batson.

Friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Donna’s life during a visitation from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, May 7th, 2026, and again from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, May 8th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1:00pm Friday at the funeral home with Bro. Gary Herndon officiating. She will be laid to rest at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Don Messerly, Joseph Batson, Randy Schmittou, Jeff Stagner, Phil Arms, Bryan Sivels, and David Schmittou serving as pallbearers.

Donna Lynn Conklin’s legacy is one of passion, dedication, and love—a light that will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew her. Her memory remains a blessing and an inspiration to her family, friends, and the numerous lives she touched through her work and gracious spirit. For those that would like to carry on Donna’s shining legacy, memorials are suggested to the Department of Theatre and Dance at APSU.