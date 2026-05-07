USFWS Approves Tennessee SWAP Plan

Nashville, TN – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has approved the 2025 Tennessee State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP), which serves as a blueprint and proactive strategy to protect the state’s fish and wildlife, aiming to prevent future listing of species and increase recovery efforts for species currently listed as threatened or endangered.

It outlines the current status of vulnerable wildlife and the condition of the habitats they rely on.

The 2025 TN SWAP was developed collaboratively with conservation partners, including the Tennessee Nature Conservancy. The plan provides a framework for guiding conservation priorities and decision-making. It is also adaptive, with action plans regularly reviewed and updated to address emerging wildlife challenges.

Some notable highlights from the 2025 SWAP include the following:

Revised Species of Greatest Conservation Need List

New SWAP Atlas

Revised Conservation Opportunity Area factsheets

New Private Lands Chapter (Chapter 8)

New Regional Conservation Assessment (Chapter 7)

“The State Wildlife Action Plan is one of Tennessee’s most important conservation tools,” said Josh Campbell, TWRA Chief of Biodiversity. “It helps us look ahead, identify the species and habitats facing the greatest challenges, and focus our efforts where they will make the biggest difference. By using sound science and working closely with partners across the state, this plan ensures that we protect Tennessee’s rich biodiversity not only for today, but for generations to come.”

“For more than two decades, The Nature Conservancy has partnered with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to bring strong science and long‑term planning to the State Wildlife Action Plan. The 2025 plan reflects the shared expertise and commitment of conservation partners across Tennessee and underscores how important this work is to the future of the state’s wildlife and natural landscapes. We look forward to continuing this collaborative effort as the plan moves into action,” said Mark Thurman, The Nature Conservancy’s Director of Conservation Collaboration in Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Wildlife Action Plan guides proactive, science-based conservation to prevent future listings of species. It monitors wildlife health, identifies at-risk species and habitats, and outlines targeted strategies. The plan promotes collaboration across agencies, organizations, and the public while helping states remain eligible for federal conservation funding. All 50 states and the five territories must submit a revision at least every 10 years and meet the required eight elements.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.