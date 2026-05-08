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Clarksville Obituary: Rosemary Speight

November 7th, 1964 - May 6th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Rosemary Speight
Rosemary Speight

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Rosemary Speight, age 61, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026. She was born on November 7th, 1964, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Lawrence Speight and Ida Grasty Speight.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary is also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harned Speight, Mary Speight Smith; maternal grandparents, Buford and Mina Grasty; and nephew Thomas Lott.

She was survived by her brother, Jim (Joan) Speight; sister, Rita (Carl) Wilson; nieces, Rachel (Jonathan) Wilson McClanaham, Amber Owens; nephews, Chad (Nicky) Seay, Francis (Nicole) Lott, Chris (Shae) Harrison, and their families.

Rosemary cherished her family and had many loving and caring cousins who were dedicated to visiting and entertaining her.

She also leaves behind her long-time best friend Cheryl Ely.

She enjoyed needlework, art, and shopping.

Rosemary graduated from Northwest Highschool in 1983.

She was also a Christian and longtime member of Woodlawn Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank her caretakers, Keyla and Josalyn for being advocates and cheerleaders and for taking her to see the ocean for the first time.

Arrangements for Rosemary are pending.

To send flowers to the family of Rosemary, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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