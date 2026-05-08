Clarksville Obituary: Rosemary Speight

Clarksville, TN – Rosemary Speight, age 61, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026. She was born on November 7th, 1964, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Lawrence Speight and Ida Grasty Speight.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary is also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harned Speight, Mary Speight Smith; maternal grandparents, Buford and Mina Grasty; and nephew Thomas Lott.

She was survived by her brother, Jim (Joan) Speight; sister, Rita (Carl) Wilson; nieces, Rachel (Jonathan) Wilson McClanaham, Amber Owens; nephews, Chad (Nicky) Seay, Francis (Nicole) Lott, Chris (Shae) Harrison, and their families.

Rosemary cherished her family and had many loving and caring cousins who were dedicated to visiting and entertaining her.

She also leaves behind her long-time best friend Cheryl Ely.

She enjoyed needlework, art, and shopping.

Rosemary graduated from Northwest Highschool in 1983.

She was also a Christian and longtime member of Woodlawn Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank her caretakers, Keyla and Josalyn for being advocates and cheerleaders and for taking her to see the ocean for the first time.

Arrangements for Rosemary are pending.