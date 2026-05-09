Clarksville Obituary: Sherry Carter

Clarksville, TN – Sherry Carter, age 55, of Springfield, passed away May 7th, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 6th, 1971 to Joe Rippy and Diane Tanner.

She is survived by her two sons, Evin Carter and Charles William Carter; cherished grandson, Exxon Carter, whom she loved spending time with; siblings: Tina Sloan, Joe Rippy Jr., William Rippy, and Joann Grayson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sherry also leaves behind her best friend, Tiffany Carter and her mother-in-law, Becky Carter, both of whom held a special place in her heart.

Sherry found happiness in the simple and meaningful moments of life, especially being surrounded by the people she loved most.

Psalm 34:18

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Please visit Sherry’s guest book at www.sykesfuneralhome.com to share a memory with the family.