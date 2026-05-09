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Clarksville Obituary: Sherry Carter

April 6th, 1971 — May 7th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
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Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Sherry Carter, age 55, of Springfield, passed away May 7th, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 6th, 1971 to Joe Rippy and Diane Tanner.

She is survived by her two sons, Evin Carter and Charles William Carter; cherished grandson, Exxon Carter, whom she loved spending time with; siblings: Tina Sloan, Joe Rippy Jr., William Rippy, and Joann Grayson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sherry also leaves behind her best friend, Tiffany Carter and her mother-in-law, Becky Carter, both of whom held a special place in her heart.

Sherry found happiness in the simple and meaningful moments of life, especially being surrounded by the people she loved most.

Psalm 34:18

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Please visit Sherry’s guest book at www.sykesfuneralhome.com to share a memory with the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sherry Carter, please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

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