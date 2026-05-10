Marsha Blackburn Report: We Will Uphold the Rule of Law, Whether Democrats Like It or Not

Washington, D.C. – For 76 days, Democrats’ shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security left the Secret Service, Coast Guard, TSA, FEMA, and other critical agencies unfunded. For Democrats, shutting down DHS was never a means to accomplish other policy goals or a negotiating tactic.

All along, their aim was to abolish ICE and end the enforcement of our immigration laws altogether. While Democrats used the American people as pawns in their effort to defund law enforcement, Republicans are working to pass a public safety reconciliation bill and advance legislation like my 287(g) Expansion Act to incentivize state and local law enforcement to work with ICE.

Not a single Democrat can stop Republicans from getting our brave ICE and CBP officers the resources they need to do their jobs and uphold the rule of law. We will get this done whether they like it or not. Read my weekly column about this here.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I sent a letter to United States Secret Service Director Sean Curran urging him to fully assess the agency’s ability to fulfill its protective mission. Nearly two weeks ago, an armed left-wing assassin infiltrated the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and was charged with an assassination attempt on U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s life.

There have also been other personnel incidents at the agency, including: an agent faulted for security failures at the 2024 Butler rally marrying a foreign national without promptly notifying her superiors; an agent allegedly engaging in a massive tax fraud scheme; and an agent being charged with murdering his brother. At a time when President Trump faces increasing threats to his safety, it is imperative that the Secret Service conduct a thorough audit of its protocols, resources, and personnel to ensure the highest level of protection for the President. Read more here.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) infrastructure needs have long outpaced the agency’s ability to deliver modern facilities efficiently, making it critical to streamline how VA construction projects are designed and built. To help address this challenge, I introduced the Faster VA Construction Act, which would allow VA to use commercial building codes and standards when consistent with existing law. This legislation would stretch taxpayer dollars by cutting unnecessary red tape, speeding up construction projects, and delivering better facilities for our veterans. Read more here.

During National Small Business Week, it was great to join The Knot in Nashville for a discussion about supporting entrepreneurs. We were able to talk about the wedding industry, the economic impact it has on Tennessee, and what their biggest concerns are as business owners and leaders. Entrepreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of our state, which is why I have been working to pass my Federal Loan Systems Modernization Act and American Innovation Act to empower small businesses in Tennessee and across America. See more here.

Constituent Services Highlight

On Tuesday, Turning Point USA hosted a “Pick Up the Mic” event at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. I joined Riley Gaines and Josh Thifault on stage to engage with students and answer their questions. Charlie Kirk’s legacy was alive and well in East Tennessee, and it was so encouraging to hear from young people who care deeply about their faith, conservative values, and the future of this country.At a time when political violence and division is at an all-time high, I am grateful to Turning Point for giving students across the country opportunities to peacefully gather, speak their minds, ask questions, and exercise the freedoms we hold dear in this country. See more here

One Tennessee resident had just said goodbye to her father in 2022. She was also the court-appointed co-executor of his estate. Flooded with emotions of grief, the daughter had to push ahead to help close her father’s estate and get their family the much-needed conclusion. The IRS had attempted to mail her the estate’s refund check in 2024, but it had been returned while she herself was hospitalized.

She had called the IRS on her own 10 different times with no resolve. A year later, she was still waiting on that check. The Maryville resident reached out to my office, who worked with the Taxpayer Advocate Service to get the IRS to reissue her check. My Constituent Services’ offices are always here to help Tennesseans in times of need.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI