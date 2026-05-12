Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on May 20th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – The next meeting of the Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 in our new home Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane just off Madison Street. This is next to Mericourt Park Baseball Complex, just east of the Montgomery County Government Complex. The meeting room is just inside the covered entryway.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public.

This month’s program – “The Scott Boys From East Tennessee”

Roane County in East Tennessee was located in an area of very large Union sympathies. County seat Kingston, once Tennessee’s state capital (for a day), was an important location on the Tennessee and Clinch River confluence. While the Unionist predilection was powerful, there were still some Confederate sympathizers in the county.

The Scott Brothers, six men who would fight in the war (Robert, James, Elisha, Israel, John R, Billy), were divided between those sympathies which plays into the mantra of “brother against brother.” Two joined the Confederacy and the rest the Union with one brother losing his life.

This family and their story have inspired a novel by S. Scott Anderson and his book “The Scott Boys – A Civil War Novel Inspired by Actual Events.” Our speaker this month will give us the details on this family, their exploits and their tragedies.

Members of the family fought at Vicksburg, Resaca in Georgia and Franklin. Some were captured and did time at Belle Isle in Richmond, VA as well as Cahaba in Alabama with the horrific tragedy of the Sultana factoring into one of the brother’s lives. Anderson has used pension records, family letters and Bibles to weave his narrative.

An inveterate reader, history student and global traveler, S. Scott Anderson relies on his real world experiences to provide substance to the characters in his works. While not a normal career path, studying journalism eventually led Anderson into a career as a construction equipment executive.

A lifelong writer and photographer, he focuses on automotive history, creative fiction, and historically inspired unique stories since retiring. Anderson lives in Tennessee, where his family has been since the early 1700s; yet he remains a voyager constantly exploring new opportunities and vistas.

You will likely find him at historic car gatherings, small vineyards, and history shows Please join us for this personal look at an East Tennessee family and how the Civil War affected their lives.

Our speaker will have copies of his book for sale at the meeting.

